Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Dyson Daniels scores match-winning basket for Boomers

July 22 2024 - 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dyson Daniels had another solid game for the Boomers against France.
Dyson Daniels had another solid game for the Boomers against France.

Dyson Daniels was the hero as the Boomers defeated France 83-82 in their final warm-up game for the Paris Olympics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.