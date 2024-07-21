Dyson Daniels scores match-winning basket for Boomers

Dyson Daniels was the hero as the Boomers defeated France 83-82 in their final warm-up game for the Paris Olympics.
Trailing by one point, Daniels made a reverse lay-up off a Josh Giddey inbound pass with one second on the clock to lift the Boomers to victory.
Daniels continued his good form ahead of the Olympics, finishing with 14 points, two rebounds and five assists.
The former Bendigo Braves guard was one of the Boomers best players across their six warm-up matches.
Maryborough product Matthew Dellavedova played six minutes off the bench against France, but his playing time could be extended for the opening matches of the Olympics after team-mate Dante Exum suffered a dislocated finger.
The French team included NBA star Victor Wembanyama, who had 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Patty Mills led the Boomers with 24 points, while Josh Giddey had 20 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
The Boomers opening match of the Olympics is against Spain on Saturday at 7pm (AEST).
