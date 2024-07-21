Man arrested over arson attack | Big weekend of footy, netball

Welcome to Your Morning News, the Bendigo Advertiser's guide to today's key stories.
Making news over the weekend, police have charged a Tarneit man with criminal damage by fire in relation to an incident at a Cohuna tobacco store.
The Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo attracted huge crowds over the weekend and you can catch-up on all the news and winners from the event right here.
It was another huge weekend of footy and netball across the weekend.
In the BFNL, Castlemaine scored its best win in years when it defeated Eaglehawk in a thriller at the Camp Reserve.
The big news on the footy field in the HDFNL was Huntly's stunning upset win over flag fancy North Bendigo.
On the netball court, the highlight of the weekend was in the HDFL where two of the best teams in the league played out a draw.
Hope your team won over the weekend and have a great Monday.
Adam Bourke, Bendigo Addy sport
