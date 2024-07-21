Mitiamo holds off fast-finishing Pyramid Hill to consolidate top spot

Mitiamo is the outright LVFNL A-grade netball flag favourite after it defeated closest rival Pyramid Hill by six goals on Saturday.
The 49-43 victory moved the Superoos one game and percentage clear of Pyramid Hill at the top of the ladder.
The Superoos now seem certain to finish with the minor premiership and a direct berth to the second semi-final.
"We probably adapted to the conditions better and we got 14 goals ahead at one stage,'' Mitiamo coach Jen Wilson said.
"They pegged us back to get level (in the final quarter), and in the last few years we probably would have gone on to lose that game, so it was pleasing to see the way in the last four minutes of the game the girls found what I've been asking for and come away with the win.
"It was disappointing to lose a 14-goal lead like that, but at the same time it was good to see we can fight back when we're challenged like that."
The Superoos gained some revenge on Pyramid Hill after the Bulldogs edged out Mitiamo 54-49 in their previous encounter this year.
"Pyramid Hill played well to bridge the gap and it just showed at that level of netball that 14 goals is nothing,'' Wilson said.
"We used to think seven or eight goals was nothing, but these days even when you get 14 goals in front the game can swing quickly.
"It was a finals-like game and we have some more tough games coming up before the finals, so it's a good run home for us.
"It's good to have that intensity rather than going into finals after playing some easy games."
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine won't just be making up the numbers in the finals.
After years out of finals contention, the Bears showed they deserve a spot in the top five when they outplayed fourth-placed Bridgewater 44-34.
All of a sudden the Bears are just two points behind third-placed Newbridge with four rounds remaining.
The Bears' victory means Marong's hopes of playing finals are basically done and dusted.
The Panthers proved too good for Calivil United 85-40, but they remain two-and-a-half wins outside of the top five.
In the final game of the round, MGYCW outplayed bottom side Inglewood 47-17.
Ladder: Mitiamo 44, Pyramid Hill 40, Newbridge 34, Bridgewater 32, BL-Serpentine 32, Marong 22, MGYCW 16, Calivil United 4, Inglewood 0.
