Thrilling draw a sign of things to come in HDFNL netball

If Saturday's Elmore and White Hills clash was anything to go by, HDFNL netball fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming finals series.
The Bloods and Demons played out a thrilling 53-53 draw in a high-quality, finals-like clash at Elmore.
The home side looked the better side early and opened up a four-goal buffer, but gradually the Demons worked their way into the game.
White Hills hit the front in the third quarter and looked capable of breaking the game open, but Elmore showed great resilience to wrestle back the momentum.
The teams basically went goal-for-goal in the final quarter.
With scores tied in the dying seconds, White Hills forced a turnover, but the Demons didn't have time to work the ball forward for a potential match-winning shot and both clubs were forced to settle for a draw.
"Everyone that watched the game said it was a great game to watch,'' Elmore goal shooter Gabe Ricards said.
"All day it was close. We'd get up and then they'd claw back, they then got in front and we had to claw back. We couldn't shake each other all game.
"The past three weeks we've played some really good netball and to continue that against a team that is so tough to beat and so versatile.... Was really pleasing.
"Hopefully, we can continue that going into the finals."
Goal attack Abbey Hromenko and goal keeper Allira Holmes were best for the Bloods.
White Hills coach Lauren Bowles said the hard-fought encounter was a valuable learning tool for her side.
"It was a great game and there wasn't too much in it all day,'' Bowles said.
"There's ways we can tweak our game a little bit and some one percenters we can do next time to make sure we get the win.
"We walked off with our heads held high. It was a good performance and we certainly played better than we did (in the loss) against Colbo (two weeks earlier).
"It's pleasing that we were able to match it with one of the other top teams leading into finals."
The Demons hold a six-point lead at the top of the ladder, with Colbo in second place and Elmore a further two points back in third spot.
Colbinabbin stretched its winning streak to 10 with a resounding 66-36 win over Mt Pleasant.
Mounts were within seven goals of Colbo at the main break, but the Hoppers went up a gear in the second half, piling on 38 goals to 15 for the half, including a brilliant 20-6 run in the third term.
Matilda McIntyre was superb for Colbo, scoring 45 of her side's 66 goals.
At the other end of the court, Mounts' goal shooter Ava Nihill scored 29 goals.
In a likely preview of the elimination final, Leitchville-Gunbower held off Heathcote 33-32 in a low-scoring scrap.
The windy conditions at Leitchville made ball movement and shooting difficult for both teams, but it was the Bombers who handled the ball better to record their ninth win of the season.
Huntly moved off the bottom of the ladder thanks to its thrilling 35-34 win over North Bendigo.
The Hawks' third win of the year catapulted them from ninth to seventh, leaving North Bendigo in eighth place and LBU on the bottom of the table.
