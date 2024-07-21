Uerata's leadership and Barrat's versatility impress on bad day for Pioneers

The Bendigo Pioneers will go back to the drawing board after its poorest performance of the season so far.
The Pioneers, minus their best player Tobie Travaglia, who was rested after a massive National Championships campaign, were outclassed by the Calder Cannons 13.12 (90) to 7.12 (54) at the QEO on Sunday.
Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree was disappointed with the effort.
"I think there's frustration through the whole program at the moment," O'Bree said.
"We're in a rut and need to find a way out of it."
While there were warning signs early on, that didn't translate to the scoreboard, with Allies representative Lachlan Hogan heavily involved.
The booming right foot kick roved a pack deep and ran into an open goal for the Pioneers first and then started the chain for their second when he took an intercept mark at centre half back.
Son of Carlton 200 gamer Andrew Walker - Cody - latched onto Hogan's exiting kick before expertly hitting up Archer Day-Wicks to put the Pioneers in front.
Late in the second term, the lightning pace of small forward Jed Daniels forced a holding the ball, with Nicholas Jephson playing on and running into an open goal to bring the margin back to seven points.
This was as close as the Pioneers got, with the 14-point half-time margin blowing out midway through the third quarter.
The Cannons dominated around the footy through the third term and found space out the back on numerous occasions.
James Barrat's form in attack earlier this season earned him a spot in the Vic Country side, but since his recent switch to the backline, his versatility has become a real weapon.
If not for Barrat, the four-goal to-one third term would have been far worse.
"His (Barrat) move behind the footy has transformed him as a player," O'Bree said.
"The maturity he's shown to dominate forward earlier in the year, then move down back and do the same, is awesome."
After captain Dayten Uerata's passionate rev-up at three-quarter-time, the Pioneers gave themselves a sniff early in the last, with Uerata leading by example and putting together an excellent ten minutes of footy.
Patrick Blake slotted his set shot, which he won from a holding-the-ball free-kick, and had they taken their chances in the next couple of minutes, the game could have been alive.
But the Cannons steadied and comfortably rounded out a six-goal win.
Nonetheless, O'Bree was amazed with Uerata's influence as a leader.
"Dayten was phenomenal as our captain, and I couldn't be prouder of his game today," O'Bree said.
"When you're playing bad footy and looking for someone to step up, you rely on your leaders and the unrewarded stuff he did today, we noticed."
Ruckman Zaydyn Lockwood continued his strong form, being one of the Pioneer's best.
"Zaydyn had a good start to the year then dropped off a bit because he got crook a couple of times," O'Bree said.
"But he's come out the other end and was back to his brilliant best today.
"South Bendigo was really pleased with his game last week, so he's found form and showed some great signs today.
"His marking around the ground was ridiculously good, and he's such a competitor when it comes to second and third efforts."
Meanwhile, the girls faded out in the second half at Highgate Recreation Reserve against the Gippsland Power.
Scores were level at half-time, but the Power was too strong after the main break, slotting four goals to none.
Sienna Hobbs, Jemmika Douglas and Olivia Lacy were the Pioneer's best.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.