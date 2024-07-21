Davies, Mawson return to strengthen Gisborne's premiership defence

Gisborne's best might still be the best.
The BFNL A-grade netball reigning premiers had their full squad available for the first time this season on Saturday and the Bulldogs responded with a defensive masterclass.
Gisborne thumped South Bendigo 54-9, with the Bloods' score their lowest total since they were held to 13 goals by Kangaroo Flat in round six, 2015.
The nine goals was the lowest score in BFNL A-grade netball since Golden Square scored 11 goals against Kangaroo Flat in round 11, 2019.
"It was windy and wet, so for most of the game the conditions were pretty ordinary,'' Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer said.
"To be fair to South Bendigo, we're probably a little more used to those conditions."
After a stint playing Super League netball in England, star defender Zoe Davies returned to action for Gisborne, while Claudia Mawson was back from her commitments with Melbourne Vixens reserves.
Their return enabled Rymer to rotate Mawson, Davies and Maddy Stewart in Gisborne's defensive third and the Bloods couldn't break down the defensive wall.
"The girls were excited to have everyone back and they played well,'' Rymer said.
"Our defensive end stopped a lot of ball, we threw some different combinations out there and everyone put in a solid performance.
"We're done with our byes now, so we can play through the rest of the season and start building some consistency."
Gisborne is in second place on the ladder with an 8-1 record - percentage behind ladder-leader Kangaroo Flat, but the Bulldogs and third-placed Sandhurst have a game in hand on the Roos.
Sandhurst is one win behind both Kangaroo Flat and Gisborne.
The Roos continued their winning form when they outclassed Golden Square 74-26.
Since losing to Sandhurst in round 10, the Roos have bounced back strongly with two comprehensive wins.
Top spot is likely to be decided by the round 18 clash between Kangaroo Flat and Gisborne.
Eaglehawk moved ahead of Strathfieldsaye into fourth place on the ladder on the back of a 58-40 win over Castlemaine.
The Hawks have won four games in a row to all but seal a finals berth.
The young Hawks play the three top teams in their next three games and finish the season against South Bendigo.
Even if they lose all four of their remaining games they're likely to stay inside the top five.
Ladder: Kangaroo Flat 32, Gisborne 32, Sandhurst 28, Eaglehawk 24, Strathfieldsaye 20. Golden Square 12, South Bendigo 8. Castlemaine 4.
