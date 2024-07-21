Hawks do it again, proving their first win over Bulldogs was no fluke

HUNTLY has proven its upset win over North Bendigo earlier in the Heathcote District league season was no fluke, beating the Bulldogs again for a second time on Saturday.
And just like they did back in round 15 the Hawks' winning margin was again less than a kick as they prevailed by three points, 9.15 (69) to 9.12 (66).
The clash between the rivals doubled as their annual Golden City Cup duel and was won for the first time by the Hawks since 2018 and for only the third time in the past 20 years.
And in what was a massive fillip in the development of the Hawks, it was the first time they had beaten North Bendigo at Atkins Street since 2012.
Since that last win over the Bulldogs at Atkins Street 12 years ago the Hawks had lost their previous 10 games against North Bendigo at the venue by an average of 85 points.
It was the crunch time specialist Hawks' fifth win of the season - four of which have been by single-figure margins, including two against the Bulldogs by five and three points.
Huntly led by 20 points during the final quarter before the Bulldogs closed within eight points, but against the momentum the Hawks' Riley Beard gave the visitors some breathing space when he nailed a set-shot from the forward pocket.
The Bulldogs wouldn't lay down though and kicked the last two goals inside the final two minutes, but the Hawks clung on.
"Today probably keeps the door open where if we can win our last three games it still keeps us a chance of playing finals," Huntly coach Hamish Morcom said.
"We know a lot would still have to go our way, but at 5-8 now, if we could get to 8-8 it gives us a chance of being around that mark for finals."
The Hawks sit in seventh position, two games, plus 26 per cent, outside the top five with three rounds remaining.
Just as he was in the previous week's eight-point win over Colbinabbin, Harry Whittle was named best for the Hawks in Saturday's victory.
"Harry played another great game as an intercept defender in our backline and he had some really good ball-use as well," Morcom said.
"And Jackson Fry was spectacular in the ruck. He didn't lose too many hit-outs and gave us a lot of first use.
"We kicked five goals to the non-scoring end in the last quarter and a lot of that was off the work of Jackson and our midfield."
Saturday was a double rarity for the Bulldogs in that they have now lost two games in a row after being beaten by White Hills the previous week, while it was also their first defeat at Atkins Street in their past 14 home games.
"For the second time this year against Huntly the difference in the two sides was hunger and effort," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"And they probably had a bit more composure with the footy going forward in the conditions."
North Bendigo midfielder Ryan Hartley was awarded the Keith Robertson Medal as best on ground.
"Harts has been good for us all year, but today would have been his best game," Bennett said.
"His first 10 minutes in the last quarter in particular, he did everything possible to try to carry us over the line... he was super."
White Hills won a shortened game against Elmore by 56 points that combined with North Bendigo's loss now gives the Demons a stranglehold on top spot.
The game was delayed until 4pm after an injury to Elmore reserves player Darcy McKenzie
16-year-old McKenzie, who was doubling up from the under-18s, was hurt after landing heavily having had the ball kicked into his face from close range.
The reserves game was abandoned during the third quarter and McKenzie lay on the Elmore ground being attended to by trainers for around two hours waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
McKenzie was taken to Bendigo Hospital and Elmore president Darren Trewick told the Advertiser on Sunday following scans he had been cleared of spinal injuries, but did have a concussion.
"Once the ambulance arrived and was able to take Darcy to hospital ourselves and White Hills came to an agreement that we'd turn the lights on and play four 20-minute quarters with no time-on," Trewick said.
"Everyone was very understanding of the situation."
In what was effectively a twilight game played with a yellow ball White Hills won 13.7 (85) to 4.5 (29).
"I was really impressed with the way the boys reacted in terms of waiting around for two hours and a bit of uncertainty around what was going to happen because there was some talk at one stage of the game being called off," White Hills co-coach Jack Fallon said.
"It was a windy and wet day, so we're happy to come away with the win... 20 minute quarters with no time-on, the game flew by pretty quick."
After leading by one point at quarter-time the Demons took control during the second term kicking five goals to one, with ruckman Callum Crisp best for White Hills, while the Bloods standout was Nick Mayne, who kicked one of their four goals.
Heathcote has replaced Leitchville-Gunbower in third position after beating the Bombers by eight points in a low-scoring slog.
Just eight goals were kicked for the game as the Saints won 5.4 (34) to 3.8 (26) at Leitchville - the third meeting in a row between the two sides decided by a single-figure margin.
Given the ramifications of the game in terms of their top three aspirations, the atrocious conditions and the heavy injury toll for his side, Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino labelled it the Saints' best win during his three years at the helm.
"It was a horrible day for footy and probably the windiest day I've ever seen," Saladino said.
"It was one of those days where blokes were kicking the footy and it was literally going back over their head, so it was a really tough day. It was an absolute grind of a game all day."
The Saints were left counting the cost of the game after injuries to Daniel Johnstone, Jackson Conforti, Jonty Kelly, Cooper Webber-Mirkin and Toby Hudson.
Before hurting his hamstring forward Conforti kicked the only two goals of the final quarter to get the Saints over the line.
The Saints became the second HDFNL team in as many weeks to have a scoreless quarter and win.
Heathcote was scoreless in the second term, while the previous week Huntly was scoreless in the third quarter of its eight-point victory against Colbinabbin.
Wingman Joseph Beedle (Heathcote) and James Brereton (Leitchville-Gunbower) were the two best players for their sides.
Colbinabbin has pulled off a 120-point turnaround against traditional rival Mount Pleasant to take the Blues' spot in the top five.
Beaten by Mount Pleasant by 74 points in round six, the Grasshoppers won Saturday's return bout at home by 46, prevailing 16.9 (105) to 9.5 (59).
After leading by three points at half-time the Grasshoppers kicked 9.3 to 2.2 in the second half to clear away from the Blues.
Like they did to Huntly the previous week, the Grasshoppers kept Mount Pleasant scoreless in the third quarter.
Forwards Clints Shields (five) and Alex Carr (three) combined for eight goals for the Grasshoppers, while Ben Bisset kicked five of Mount Pleasant's nine goals.
The Blues had twice led by three goals in the first half during the first and second quarter, with their inconsistency within the game a snapshot of the season as a whole for the reigning premiers.
"It was one of those tough weeks at the club where we had the passing of a very respected member Barney Nihill, so to dish up what we did today in that second half was very disappointing," Blues coach Cameron Carter said.
White Hills Seniors 1.3 6.4 10.6 13.7 (85)
Elmore Seniors 1.2 2.3 4.4 4.5 (29)
GOALS: White Hills Seniors: ; Elmore Seniors: K.sharpe 2, J.Harney 1, N.Mayne 1
BEST: White Hills Seniors: C.Crisp, J.Pallpratt, J.Davies, M.Dole, P.Crawford, K.Antonowicz; Elmore Seniors: N.Mayne, N.Kay, K.sharpe, R.Holmberg, J.Harney, Z.Holmberg
Heathcote Seniors 2.1 2.1 3.3 5.4 (34)
Leitchville Gunbower Seniors 0.4 1.5 3.6 3.8 (26)
GOALS: Heathcote Seniors: J.Conforti 2, B.Price 2, L.Birch 1; Leitchville Gunbower Seniors: B.Dye 2, L.Sverns 1
BEST: Heathcote Seniors: J.Beedle, C.Grindlay, W.Direen, L.Birch, B.Price, J.Orr; Leitchville Gunbower Seniors: J.Brereton, B.Dye, C.McGregor, L.Sverns, H.Bussey, B.Hore
Colbinabbin Seniors 4.3 7.6 13.6 16.9 (105)
Mount Pleasant Seniors 5.1 7.3 7.3 9.5 (59)
GOALS: Colbinabbin Seniors: C.Shields 5, A.Carr 3, J.Brain 2, H.McMurtrie 2, J.Carn 2, J.Wilson 1, C.Ryan 1; Mount Pleasant Seniors: B.Bisset 5, D.Whiting 2, M.Rovers 1, J.Hickman 1
BEST: Colbinabbin Seniors: N.Basile, A.Van Ruiswyk, J.Ryan, N.Knight, C.Shields, P.Taban; Mount Pleasant Seniors: J.Hickman, R.McNamara, S.Greene, D.Whiting, H.Teasdale, W.Bowles
Huntly Seniors 1.6 2.9 4.13 9.15 (69)
North Bendigo Seniors 2.0 4.4 5.8 9.12 (66)
GOALS: Huntly Seniors: F.Campbell 2, L.Brook 2, H.Morcom 2, K.Forster 1, R.Beard 1, N.Grace 1; North Bendigo Seniors: P.Bogers 2, N.Waterson 2, D.Klemm 1, R.Hartley 1, N.Newlan 1, J.Dean 1, B.Cain 1
BEST: Huntly Seniors: H.Whittle, J.Fry, M.Jeffries, T.Ferguson, D.walsh, L.Brook; North Bendigo Seniors: R.Hartley, B.Cain, J.Quirk, T.Findlay, W.Gilmore, H.McCartney"
