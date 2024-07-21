Water from 1280 Olympic swimming pools being lost each year: Coliban Water

Water which could fill 1280 Olympic-sized swimming pools is being lost each year due to antiquated infrastructure in central Victoria.
Coliban Water's Adam Crameri said given the ensuing problems climate change would pose to the region, it was vital to upgrade the network to be as efficient with water as possible.
The water and climate strategy general manager said the channels were losing an enormous amount of water as it travels from the reservoir to the customer.
"We currently estimate the network loses approximately 3.2 gigalitres of water per year through seepage and leakage," Mr Crameri said.
"That's the equivalent of 1,280 Olympic swimming pools."
The alarming statistic was revealed as part of an update on the organisation's network upgrade.
The overall project aims to upgrade the ageing infrastructure Coliban Water uses to supply untreated or recycled water to rural customers through a series of open earthen or concrete channels.
The organisation has completed phase one of consultation for the rural water efficiency project which involved almost 1200 rural water customers and the rural customer advisory group.
Mr Crameri said the consultation would help Coliban Water have a better understanding of current and future usage patterns of the rural network.
He said climate change would likely mean long, dry periods for the region and the Coliban Water's upgrades were aimed at ensuring the greatest amount of water security in the future.
Mr Crameri said to help combat long and dry stretches, Coliban Water also had other environmentally-friendly initiatives including a zero-carbon emissions target from our operations by 2030, a 100 percent renewable energy use by 2025 and programs to enhance the natural environment.
"We are mindful that extreme weather events and climate change will likely impact our communities in the future, and the water and sewerage services we provide for our customers," he said.
"Being prepared and proactive about these likely impacts is a key part of our strategy and underpins our efforts to provide water security.
"In planning and prioritising this work we consider the age of the assets, the needs of our growing population, as well as greater climate resilience."
The survey from Stage one of the consultation remains open and rural customers yet to respond are invited to share details of how they engage with the system and any future plans they have for their rural licence.
Meanwhile, phase 2A of Coliban Water's consultation program will roll-out later this year following completion of further research and analysis.
The organisation said this was likely to include additional surveys and face-to-face engagement sessions.
All feedback will form a part of Coliban Water's detailed business case, which is due for completion by December 2025.
