Taylor's 10-goal haul, Serpentine enhances LVFNL premiership credentials

Bears Lagoon-Serpentine took a giant step forward in its bid to win its first LVFNL flag since 1995 when it thrashed Bridgewater in Saturday's crucial round 14 clash.
The Bears outplayed the Mean Machine 16.12 (108) to 3.7 (25) to take a stranglehold on third place and now look almost certain to earn the double-chance for the finals.
In contrast, Bridgewater appears destined to finish the home and away season in fourth place and will have to take the long route to the grand final.
"It was a really important game for us and we were disappointed not to win against Marong last week,'' Serpentine coach Jake Wilkinson said.
"Bridgewater beat us quite convincingly the first time we played this season, so we are very happy to get away with the win."
The Bears handled the strong crosswind and wet conditions at their home ground much better than the Mean Machine.
A four-goal-to-none second term opened up a 34-point lead for the home side at the main break and the ruthless Bears put the game to bed with five goals to Bridgewater's one in the third quarter.
The scoreline after quarter-time - 13.11 to 1.5 - humiliated the Mean Machine.
Wilkinson gave himself the job on Bridgewater forward Lachlan Sharp and he held the league's leading goalkicker to one goal.
"Sharpy has been one of the best players in country Victoria for 15 years, so to keep him to one goal was pleasing, but that was more about the pressure our players put on up the ground,'' a humble Wilkinson said.
"Our pressure was enormous, which is a credit to the whole group."
Wingman James Bailey and midfielder Doolan Nihill impressed for the Bears, while their multiple options inside forward 50 caused headaches for the Bridgewater defence. James Rippingale, Andrew Gladman and Farran Priest kicked 10 goals between them.
Harry McKinley, Lachlan Cohen and Lee Coghlan were best for a Bridgewater side that has been held to three goals in a game twice by top-three teams this year.
MGYCW held on to defeat Inglewood by one point in a low-scoring thriller.
Only one goal was kicked against the strong, tricky breeze all day in a 6.16 (52) to 6.15 (51) scoreline.
MGYCW won the game despite only kicking one goal after quarter-time.
The Eagles burst out of the blocks by kicking five goals with the wind in the opening quarter.
"We were five goals up at quarter-time and after that it was an arm wrestle,'' MGYCW co-coach Angus Monfries said.
"There were a lot of numbers behind the ball and a lot of stoppages in pretty difficult conditions. It was a really scrappy affair.
"We were still probably four goals up at three quarter-time, but we were down a few players on the bench and they (Inglewood) came home hard.
"Inglewood's skipper (Daniel Polack) had a shot late to put them in front, but thankfully for us it missed. We did well to hang on in the end."
Monfries (hamstring) was one of the injured Eagles players and confirmed he was highly unlikely to play against Newbridge next week.
After a tough start to the year, the Eagles have now won four games and are showing signs of improvement.
"We had been beating teams below us and they (Inglewood) touched us up by eight or nine goals earlier in the year, so it was good to play well and beat a side that's ahead of us on the ladder,'' Monfries said.
"As crazy as it sounds, we're only percentage outside of the top five (if the club hadn't been penalised 12 points by the LVFNL before the start of the season for their non-fielding of an under-18 team in the LVFNL for the third year in a row)."
Ed Crisp, Josh Worsley and Thomas Pridgeon were best for the Eagles, while Lachlan Ford, Sam Polack and Luke Matheson were best for Inglewood.
The defeat put paid to any hope the Blues had of forcing their way into fifth spot and a second-straight finals appearance.
Pyramid Hill kept Mitiamo goalless in a 113-point home win at Mitchell Park.
Zach Alford kicked six goals in a best on ground performance in the 19.11 (125) to 0.3 (3) win.
The Superoos are the first LVFNL team to be held goalless since Pyramid Hill failed to score a goal in a 20-goal loss to Marong in round 13 last year.
"It was probably as bad a day conditions wise that I've seen at Pyramid Hill,'' Bulldogs' coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"The wind was blowing across the ground and I wasn't angry at anyone who missed a goal because just getting the ball on the boot was a good effort at some stages.
"Our ability to lock the ball inside 50 and set up well behind the ball was the most pleasing part of the day."
Pyramid Hill midfielders Ben Knight, Damon Hemphill and Steven Gunther were instrumental in the win for Pyramid Hill.
Jackson Falls, Kobe Galvin, Luke Lougoon and Zach Morrison battled hard against the odds for Mitiamo.
In frustrating news for the Bulldogs, key forward Jesse Sheahan's worst fears were realised on Friday when scans on his injured knee revealed he requires a knee reconstruction and he'll miss the club's finals campaign.
"It's disappointing from a team point of view because Jesse has been a really good target for us up forward,'' Fitzpatrick said.
"Personally for him it's really disappointing because he's trained the house down, he's invested and he's a much loved character around the club.
"We'll wrap our arms around him, but we have to keep winning games of footy and he'll be there to support us."
Ryley Taylor bagged a career-high haul of 10 goals to lead Marong to a comfortable 113-point win over Calivil United at Malone Park.
With key forward Kain Robins rested, Taylor spent the majority of the game deep inside 50 and tormented the Demons defence.
His 10 goals were the highlight of the 21.11 (137) to 3.6 (24) victory.
The Demons were competitive around the footy for the first half, but the Panthers took complete control after half-time.
The home side kicked 11.7 to 0.3 after the main break to extend the margin beyond the 100-point mark.
The extended margin cost Calivil United valuable percentage and the Demons are now 12.31 per cent behind Newbridge in the race for fifth spot.
Marong midfielders Lachlan Lee, Jimmy Gadsden and Nathan Devanny had big games for the Panthers, while Sam Maher, Sam Green and ruckman Tom Piazza were best for Calivil United.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.