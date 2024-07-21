Magpies claim their biggest scalp since 2013 to keep finals pulse beating

CASTLEMAINE'S hopes of a finals breakthrough in the Bendigo Football Netball League have been revived after a stirring win over Eaglehawk on Saturday.
In a slog of a game at a drenched Camp Reserve where just eight goals were kicked, the Magpies grinded their way to a gritty two-point victory, 4.9 (33) to 4.7 (31).
In what has been a season of vast improvement by the Magpies they can now tick off their first win over Eaglehawk since 2016.
And with Eaglehawk having entered Saturday's game sitting in fourth position, Saturday's victory was the first time the Magpies have beaten a top five side in the second half of a season since defeating eventual grand finalist Strathfieldsaye by 10 points in round 13 of 2013.
With five rounds left in the season, the Magpies - who last played finals in 2005 - are now within one game of the fifth-placed Eaglehawk, although, the Hawks have not only a significant percentage advantage of 145.2 to Castlemaine's 103.8, but also have an extra game to play.
The fighting victory was a brilliant bounceback from the previous week when the Magpies never fired a shot in a 71-point loss to Golden Square.
The Magpies were goal-less at half-time with 0.4 on the board and spent the bulk of the day trailing the Hawks, but kicked the final three goals of the match, with captain Bailey Henderson booting the match-winner late.
"We made it an absolute dogfight today in the conditions... our focus was to bring the game in tight, make it physical and just keep pushing the ball forward and fight to hold it in," Castlemaine coach Michael Hartley said.
"It rained most of the game and the ground was just a bogheap, so today was all about just trying to play a tough style of footy, hitting bodies and full credit to our boys.
"I gave them a massive rev-up after last week's game and training wasn't easy that's for sure; we focused a lot on body contact and bringing intensity and I'm really happy they stood up today and got it done."
Henderson from a set-shot 30m out after a push-in-the-back free kick slotted the final goal of the game with four minutes to play to put the Magpies in front.
The Magpies were able to salvage victory despite having two of their key playmakers in Ryan Eyre and Kalan Huntly both finishing the game on the bench with injuries.
The best player named for the Magpies was midfielder Zavier Murley, who continued his fine season.
"Zav was an absolute animal today. He copped a few knocks and I remember at one stage he was down on the ground sore as and telling him that I really needed him and he'd just get up and keep going," said Hartley, whose move into the ruck in the second half was pivotal in the Magpies altering the momentum of the game.
"Harry Sheahan came back into the side and he was huge for us. He started down back and then went on a wing and played really well. He has that bigger body and is a good user of the ball.
"Bailey (Henderson, two goals) stood up like he always does for us and the in-and-under types like Cal McConachy and Declan Slingo were both super as well."
Saturday's loss for the Hawks came seven days after what had been their best win of the season when they belted Strathfieldsaye by 60 points, with the defeat compounded by hamstring injuries to both defender Charlie Langford and on-baller Ben Thompson.
"Castlemaine probably just wanted it a bit more in the back half of the game," Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"I suppose you can look at it one of two ways... you're either disappointed that you lost today or very grateful that you won last week.
"Had we lost last week it would have put us under the pump, but today probably takes a bit of wind out of our sails in terms of getting a look at the top three unfortunately."
Co-captain Joel Mullen continues to excel through the midfield for the Hawks and in a game where goals were seemingly rare as hen's teeth, he slotted two, while Clayton Holmes also impressed on a wing.
"Joel kicking two out of four goals as a mid on a day like today was huge and Clayton was able to be really penetrating in the conditions," Matheson said.
Castlemaine Seniors 0.3 0.4 2.8 4.9 (33)
Eaglehawk Seniors 1.4 2.6 3.6 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Castlemaine Seniors: B.Henderson 2, H.Sheahan 1, J.Chester 1; Eaglehawk Seniors: J.Mullen 2, B.Thompson 1, J.Neaves 1
BEST: Castlemaine Seniors: Z.Murley, H.Sheahan, B.Henderson, D.Slingo, M.Hartley, C.McConachy; Eaglehawk Seniors: J.Mullen, C.Holmes, M.Angove, B.Thompson, B.Evans, T.Bennett
