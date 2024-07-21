Fostering workforce, tourism relationship discussed during diplomat visit

In a visit which heralded a growing relationship and strengthening bilateral cooperation, the City of Greater Bendigo welcomed the High Commissioner of India to the region late last week.
The commissioner His Excellency Gopal Baglay and the Consul General of India in Melbourne Dr. Sushil Kumar visited Bendigo on July 19 and were greeted with a civic reception and an exchanging of gifts at the Bendigo Art Gallery.
The High Commissioner also visited Bendigo TAFE, rode on the tram and met with Premier Jacinta Allan.
City of Greater Bendigo Mayor, Andrea Metcalf, said the visit would help the city strengthen ties with India across the education, medical, IT, engineering, hospitality and tourism sectors.
"By continuing to welcome Indian dignitaries to Bendigo, we can keep the lines of communication open and together look for ways to grow our economy and welcome new skills and capabilities to our local workforce, further strengthening our growing relationship with India," Cr Metcalf said.
During his visit to the city, the High Commissioner also met with City CEO Andrew Cooney, La Trobe University Vice Chancellor Professor Theo Farrell and members of the Indian Association of Bendigo.
During his visit to Bendigo TAFE, Mr Baglay toured the medical training facilities and met with staff and students from the institution.
The High Commissioner participated in discussions with Bendigo TAFE Chief Executive Officer Sally Curtain on potential areas of collaboration between India and Bendigo TAFE on mutual skills needs.
Ms Curtain said the topic of healthcare was a focal point of discussions given the shortages felt in the industry.
"It was a privilege to host the High Commissioner of India to Australia, His Excellency Gopal Baglay, at our Health and Community Centre of Excellence," she said.
"This visit highlights the strong ties between India and Australia in the field of education, and Bendigo TAFE's leadership and innovation in delivering vital training in critical skill shortage areas like health care."
According to the 2021 Australian Census, the Indian community is the largest culturally diverse community in Greater Bendigo based on country of birth.
During his speech at the civic reception Mr Baglay said the He said the Indian community would continue to grow in Australia.
He said his visit to Bendigo was a valuable way to understand how members of the Indian diaspora were making contributions to where they live, whether it was in their workplace or in the community.
The High Commissioner said he would like to see tourism and workforce relationships increase between India and Victoria in the coming years.
