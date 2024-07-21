Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

Toma sparks Bulldogs, as Square make it 47 consecutive wins over Flat

NS
By Nathan Spicer
July 21 2024 - 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square midfielder Jordan Rosengren flies high in the Bulldogs 110-point win at Dower Park. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Golden Square midfielder Jordan Rosengren flies high in the Bulldogs 110-point win at Dower Park. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

The return of Tom Toma has sparked Golden Square to a 21.17 (143) to 5.3 (33) victory over long-time bunnies Kangaroo Flat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.