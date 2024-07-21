Toma sparks Bulldogs, as Square make it 47 consecutive wins over Flat

The return of Tom Toma has sparked Golden Square to a 21.17 (143) to 5.3 (33) victory over long-time bunnies Kangaroo Flat.
Playing his first game for Square in 2024, the Bulldogs co-captain and Essendon VFL-listed midfielder was his side's best in their fifth win out of six.
Bulldogs coach Brad Eaton said Toma's return unburdened others, such as Jordan Rosengren, who kicked four goals.
"In all conditions, Tom (Toma) plays well, but when it's slippery, he stands out," Eaton said.
"His attack on the footy and ability to break through the tackler to get his hands free is incredible.
"Our midfield has been going pretty well, and throwing him in there adds another layer to it.
"It took some pressure off others who have been doing a lot of grunt work, and one of them is Jordan Rosengren.
"Jordy still did a lot of that on Saturday, but we were able to rest him forward a bit more where he is such a tough matchup."
After nailing seven goals to none in the first quarter against Castlemaine last week, the Bulldogs were again running on top of the ground early.
By half-time, they had opened up a 67-point lead and had restricted the Roos to only 1.0 (6) while slotting 11 majors themselves.
"We started well again by controlling the clearances," Eaton said.
"It was obviously tough conditions with the wind and slipperiness, so being able to put some early scoreboard pressure on was a positive."
The Roos won the third term, but an eight-goal to-one final stanza ensured Square got a much-needed percentage boost.
Earlier in the season, Eaton's men were struggling to find the big sticks.
But in the past fortnight, those forward woes seem to have dissipated, kicking 18 goals against the Magpies and 21 on Saturday.
Eaton said the Bulldogs game is beginning to come together.
"That's been the last part of our game we've been trying to put together as the seasons progressed, and that's down to who's been available and cohesion," Eaton said.
"The last couple of weeks it's clicked, which is great reward for our forwards, as they've been working hard.
"It's good we're not relying on a couple to shoulder the load, having a few good attacking midfielders back that can spread the load is great.
"We're playing solid footy, and being able to test ourselves against Gisborne and Sandhurst in the next fortnight is a great opportunity for us."
Kangaroo Flat was missing a host of key players, including captain Ethan Roberts, with Kyle Symons stepping up to fill the leadership void.
Symons was one of the Roos best, alongside Luke Ellings and Jack Lefroy.
Roos coach Michael Ellings acknowledged it was always going to be a tough day with the talent they had sitting on the sidelines.
"It was a hard-fought game, and we came up against a high-quality side while fairly undermanned through injury and illness," Ellings said.
"We fought hard at times, but we just got beat by a better side.
"We tried a few different things, including putting some younger players through the guts, as Saturday was all about trying a few things moving forward and seeing what may or may not work."
For the Bulldogs, Ricky Monti and youngster Harrison Kelly were their best, alongside Toma and Rosengren.
After spending a couple of weeks in the reserves through June, Kelly is beginning to feel at home in senior footy.
He had 19 disposals against Castlemaine seven days earlier and was put in the best on Saturday.
"I've had a close eye on Harry through his junior career, and I know he has the ability," Eaton said.
"Sometimes it just takes a few games to find your feet and rhythm.
"On Saturday, we had to throw a few magnets around when Dylan Hird came off in the second quarter, so Harry moved to half-back, which gave him a bit more opportunity to run forward with the footy and use his good foot skills."
The Roos search for their first win over Square since 2001 will have to wait another year at least.
