Melbourne men arrested, one charged, over Cohuna tobacco store arson attack

Two men from Melbourne have been arrested in relation to the arson attack at a tobacco store in Cohuna earlier this month.
A 37-year-old Tarneit man and a 44-year-old Broadmeadows man have been arrested and interviewed by detectives from Taskforce Lunar over the alleged offence.
The alleged crime involved a car being driven into a King George Street business in Cohuna around 3am on Sunday, July 7.
The car was set alight and the business was completely destroyed with neighbouring buildings and businesses also being impacted.
Nobody was in the premises at the time of the offending.
The Tarneit man was arrested on July 16 after a search warrant was executed at a residential address where an allegedly stolen Mazda CX5 with cloned licence plates which police allege was used during the offence.
Police also seized a jerry can, a small amount of cannabis, a conducted electricity device and a small amount of cash at the property.
He has been charged with two counts of criminal damage by fire, two counts of theft of motor vehicle, theft, theft from motor vehicle, possess cannabis, possess prohibited weapon and fail to provide pin.
The man has also been remanded to appear at Mildura Magistrates' Court on October 9.
The 44-year-old was arrested after a second search warrant was executed on the morning of July 19.
Police allege an Isuzu truck, stolen from a Niddrie address earlier this month, was seized from his address.
He was interviewed by police that afternoon.
Anyone with information on illegal activity related to illicit tobacco or the alleged Cohuna incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Since its inception in October 2023, Taskforce Luna has arrested 70 people allegedly involved in serious and violent offending linked to the illegal tobacco trade.
