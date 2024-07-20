Bendigo Advertiser
Melbourne men arrested, one charged, over Cohuna tobacco store arson attack

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated July 21 2024 - 9:48am, first published 9:47am
A tobacco shop in Cohuna was destroyed at the start of the month. Picture supplied from the Cohuna Fire Brigade
A tobacco shop in Cohuna was destroyed at the start of the month. Picture supplied from the Cohuna Fire Brigade

Two men from Melbourne have been arrested in relation to the arson attack at a tobacco store in Cohuna earlier this month.

BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

