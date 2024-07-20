Irrepressible Gisborne pump Bloods to make it ten wins on the trot

Gisborne coach Rob Waters has described his side's 23.15 (153) to 4.2 (26) victory over South Bendigo as their best four-quarter performance of the season.
Despite dominating territory in the first term, the Bulldogs conceded the opening two goals to Brock Harvey as the Bloods surged the ball forward in the slippery Gardiner Reserve conditions.
The Bulldogs would rattle on the next three before Bloods co-coach Steven Stroobants snapped from deep in the pocket after the quarter-time siren to bring the margin back to three points.
But from that moment, it was a Bulldogs precession.
After ten goals last week, Harry Luxmoore had six by the main break, including two early in the second stanza that broke the contest open.
The Bulldogs dominated around the coalface, with Flynn Lakey's ability to get first hands on the footy and distribute handballs to teammates on the outside being a significant factor.
"He's a standout star, and that's with Braidon Blake and Brad Bernacki in the midfield beside him," Bulldogs coach Rob Waters said of Lakey.
"We keep joking that he's our secret weapon, but he isn't anymore after two best and fairests, including one in a premiership year that was his first season out of the Calder Cannons."
It was an even spread of contributors in the Bulldogs midfield.
Returning to the side, Macklan Lord's cleanliness was high class, while Ryan Bourke, who played mostly forward while pinch-hitting further up the ground, was superb, with four majors.
"Bourkey has been good all year and is an unsung hero," Waters said.
"He does all the hard stuff that doesn't get noticed as much, including applying pressure, executing the one percenters and effective tackling.
"He's also got great leadership attributes as well.
"Ryan has a good voice and makes sure we set up well structurally.
Waters was also full of praise for Lord and his midfield as a collective.
"Macklan was away last week and slotted straight back in seamlessly," Waters said.
"He played his role, and his kicking efficiency in those conditions was excellent.
"He adds something a bit different to our midfield makeup, being a left-footer that has a change of pace.
"I thought all our midfielders played solid games, but I put the heat on them beforehand and through the week after our Maryborough match.
"Just around attitude and ensuring we're in the right frame of mind to attack the second half of the year, so they responded brilliantly to the challenge."
After the competitive opening term, the Bloods didn't register another major until early in the last when Harvey slotted his third to end a run of 15 straight Bulldogs goals.
The highlight of the afternoon came late in the third term when Shane Clough, in the clubrooms pocket, nailed a checkside perfectly in front of the Bulldogs fans congregating around the much-needed fire.
Waters was delighted with the performance ahead of a massive clash at Wade Street against an inform Golden Square next week.
"I thought it was one of our best performances of the season, and it was the closest we've had to a four-quarter effort for a long time," he said.
"We played very good footy for three and a half quarters, which is the most we've done this year and is really pleasing considering the atrocious conditions."
The Bloods welcome Sandhurst to Harry Trott Oval for the Graeme Wright Memorial Cup in round 14.
