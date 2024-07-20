Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

Irrepressible Gisborne pump Bloods to make it ten wins on the trot

NS
By Nathan Spicer
July 20 2024 - 8:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne coach Rob Waters was full of praise for his side after their 127-point win over South Bendigo. Picture by Adam Bourke
Gisborne coach Rob Waters was full of praise for his side after their 127-point win over South Bendigo. Picture by Adam Bourke

Gisborne coach Rob Waters has described his side's 23.15 (153) to 4.2 (26) victory over South Bendigo as their best four-quarter performance of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.