Dragons win big on what shapes as Maryborough's final BFNL trip to the QEO

LACHLAN Bursill may well have written himself into a piece of Maryborough trivia as the answer to the question: who kicked the last goal for the Magpies on the QEO?
If indeed as expected the Magpies transition out of the BFNL at the end of this season and join either the Maryborough-Castlemaine District or Central Highlands league, they played their final game at the showpiece QEO on Saturday.
In another result that highlights the Magpies are simply unable to be competitive anymore in the Bendigo league, they suffered their 58th loss in a row, this time by 193 points to ladder-leader Sandhurst.
On a bitterly cold round 13 the Dragons won 28.33 (201) to 1.2 (8), with the Magpies' only goal - and probable last major scored on the QEO - kicked by Bursill seven minutes into the final quarter.
While the 193-point margin is a hiding by any measure, you could argue it was a reasonable outcome for Maryborough on two fronts.
Firstly, the margin was a 140-point improvement for the Magpies on their first encounter against Sandhurst this year when they lost by a BFNL record 333 points in round four.
And secondly, the Dragons' winning margin looked like it could be headed for well in excess of 200 points when they led by 123 points at half-time.
In a game in which a host of the Dragons' youngsters stood out, there was a significant gulf in their efficiency in front of goal throughout.
From their first 20 scoring shots through to the 17-minute mark of the second term the Dragons kicked 15.5 at a conversion rate of 75 per cent.
But over the remainder of the game they scored 13.28 - a conversion rate of just 31.7 per cent.
The early efficiency in front of goal was a result of getting constant good looks inside 50 set up by some exhilarating chains of running link-up play and team-work.
The Dragons' first seven goals were kicked by seven different players - Joel Wharton, Cobi Maxted, Ollie Morris, Oscar Perez, Fergus Greene, Caleb Connick and Lachlan Wright - and their unselfish nature was highlighted in the opening three minutes of the second term.
Firstly, Jake McLean was streaming into goal 20m out, but instead of taking the shot handballed over the top of a Maryborough defender to an unmarked Greene on the goal-line.
A minute later Greene returned the favour when he stretched to take a one-handed mark 10m out from goal and handballed off to the running McLean, who goaled.
Those two goals from Greene and McLean were the first of 11 the Dragons piled on in the second quarter after they had earlier opened the game with eight in the first term.
Such was the Dragon's dominance of possession in the second term and constant pressure the Maryborough backline was under, the Magpies didn't generate their first inside 50 for the quarter until the 26-minute mark from which co-coach Matt Johnston kicked a behind.
Sandhurst - which loaned Maryborough three players to ensure the Magpies had a full quota of 22 - led 19.11 to 0.2 at half-time before kicking 9.22 to 1.0 in the second half, with the Dragons' inaccuracy after the break featuring 6.15 in the final term.
Sandhurst's Ron Best Medal leader Greene had 14 shots at goal for a return of 6.8 and skipper Lachlan Tardrew was again hugely influential, constantly extracting and feeding the ball out to his team-mates while also kicking a pair of goals.
However, the underbelly of young Sandhurst talent was on full display as teenage midfielder Ollie Hannaford, who is on the GWV Rebels Coates League list, was superb with his mix of pace and toughness inside, Oscar Perez's class was clear to see as he constantly evaded Maryborough tackle attempts and kicked two goals, Ollie Morris (two goals) provided spark throughout, Darcy Mills and Jack Keating were strong across half-back and a debutant ruckman was also unveiled in Wilson Butler.
Butler - who kicked a goal in the second term - had an entertaining battle with another young ruckman in the Magpies' athletic Seb Collins.
"One of things we've spoken about in terms of getting better over the rest of the year is the younger players stepping up and seeing themselves as really good players," Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"It was good to see Wilson Butler play his first senior game. He has come out of the under-18s last year and Jake McLean (reserves coach) presented him his jumper and spoke about when some kids come out of the thirds they have a decision to make around perhaps taking the easier option to play some district footy or work really hard and perhaps play some reserves footy to work their way into the seniors.
"He's one of those guys who has chosen to do the latter. He did every pre-season session and it was a good opportunity to give him a go today while Connor (Sexton) was out and he didn't let us down."
The Dragons played the bulk of the game one rotation down after inter-league representative Cooper Smith (hamstring awareness) was taken off the ground early as a precaution.
While the season continues to be a mighty tough battle on the field for Maryborough the Magpies have at least now completed the BFNL's toughest back-to-back double of consecutive games against Gisborne and Sandhurst and have a bye next week before their likely final stretch of four games in the competition they have called home since 1992.
