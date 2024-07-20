Second time's the charm for Walcha winners of Australian Fleece Competition

In only their second year entering fleece into the Australian Fleece Competition, Glenburnie Merino and Poll Merino stud has taken out this year's top prize.
Glenburnie stud principal Paul Pittman, Walcha, NSW, said the wool was off the heaviest-producing ewe they had ever bred.
"Our breeding objective is to produce high-quality wools that fit that European market, but also to increase our cut, and this particular ewe had 9 kilograms of skirting," Mr Pittman said.
"Mixed with the superfine quality that's there, it certainly epitomises what we're striving to breed.
"It's off a poll ewe, and we started our poll family 10 years ago, so it's exciting that those genetics are coming to fruition and we're seeing some good results."
He said they were "absolutely elated" with the win.
"We're very excited to win this," he said.
"We've been coming here for over 15 years, but just as an onlooker, and have always admired the fleece competition, it's the best in the country given the amount of quality fleece that's entered into it," he said.
He said they had also entered sheep into the Merino judging for the first time ever, and were "over the moon" with their success in the showring.
Australian Fleece Competition judge Mark Symes, who was judging the competition for the first time, was impressed by the time, effort and dedication that exhibitors put into preparing their fleeces.
"The collaboration between scientific measurement, coupled with a wealth of experience has made the wool industry more interesting," Mr Symes said.
"While science is the engine that drives us today, experience is still holding the steering wheel."
The grand champion 19-micron fleece was in the fine Merino stud ewe or wether class.
It scored 96.2 out of a possible 100 points.
The reserve grand champion fleece was awarded to the Hayes family, Tarcombe, Ruffy, with a commercial fleece that scored 95.5 points.
The fleece measured 20.3 micron in the fine medium Merino commercial ewe or wether class.
The Hayes family also won champion commercial fleece, as well as most successful commercial exhibitor.
In its 23rd year, the competition attracted 385 entries from 131 exhibitors.
Australian Fleece Competition judge John McGrath said the depth of quality was the most-impressive component this year.
"The entries in the stud sections were again of a very-high standard, and the commercial exhibits were among the best I've seen in the competition's long history," Mr McGrath said.
Nutrien Ag Solutions wool account manager and Australian Fleece Competition convenor Candice Cordy said this year's competition reinforced the strength and confidence that exhibitors had in the wool industry.
"While the high standard of this year's entries is a real talking point, from a convener's perspective, I was buoyed by the increase of entries, up from 340 last year, and the increase of exhibitors," Ms Cordy said.
"This reflects not only the strength of the fleece competition, but an overall interest in the industry."
Supported by 26 sponsors, the competition offers $18,000 in prizes, with the grand champion fleece exhibitor collecting a $2200 travel voucher sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elanco Animal Health.
JD & RE Humbert Pty Ltd, Kedleston Park, continued their success, with consecutive wins in the performance class, by winning again with an 18.4-micron fleece.
This class caters for exhibitors shearing in six to eight-month cycles commercially.
