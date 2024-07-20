Lost earrings and antique machines: 3 fibre artists share their inspiration

Three artists from the Artisans Annual Fibre Fair tell the Advertiser about their processes and inspiration.
"This is all about colour," Melissa Hughes of Changeling Coloured Yarns said.
"It's about intense, exciting colour that gets you excited and makes you do craft."
Ms Hughes' specialty is a combination of crochet and hand-dyed yarn which together imitates ocean waves.
At last year's Sheep and Wool Show, it won her "Most Innovative Entry".
"It was totally amazing, overwhelming," Ms Hughes said.
"It's like, 'Okay, I need to do this again.'"
This year, Ms Hughes has brought her signature pattern to the Fibre Fair, along with specially dyed yarn for those wanting to take on their own ocean-inspired crocheting.
Although she is based in Melbourne, Ms Hughes said Bendigo's Artisans Annual Fibre Fair is the place to be for fibre artists.
"It is the real deal," she said.
"This is my favourite place to be because, you know, it's full of people knitting."
"What more could you ask?"
Liz Langford only knits in colours that she likes, doesn't take orders and if her work doesn't sell - she wears it herself.
"I have, I guess, an interesting business model," she said.
"For me, it's a sort of hobby that's grown a bit, so I don't want it to become something I hate doing."
Ms Langford works with a range of mediums she can add her knitting to - old earrings she's lost the pair for, lace and fabric salvaged from op shop dresses, bits and pieces that have been in the family for years.
She isn't tied down to any colour palette - she likes purples, golds, burgundies, but right now is in a blue mood.
"The only colour I don't use a lot of is black," she said.
Ms Langford describes her process as "organic".
She never makes the same thing twice and occasionally her pieces end up as something completely different to what they began as.
When people ask her what she's working on, she says, "It hasn't actually told me yet."
Janine Wilson fell in love with antique sock-making machines accidently, when she saw a of one in her hometown of Clunes, which has a history of the craft.
"I jokingly said, 'Let's bring sock making back to Clunes,'" she said.
That was about six years ago, and Ms Wilson has been making socks on her nine machines ever since.
The machines allow Ms Wilson to knit a long string of white socks, which she can then cut apart, sew up the toes and throw in the dye pots.
Using the machine she can have a pair of socks knitted in about forty minutes - by hand, it would take her closer to a fortnight.
"I've knitted a lot of hand-knitted socks previously, but once I found these machines - I love the little machines and their workings," Ms Wilson said.
Circular knitting machines were invented in the early 19th century and became popular during WWI when the British Army needed socks for their troops.
Now, there are only around four manufacturers left in the world, Ms Wilson said.
"Most people haven't seen these and don't know what they are so I'm keeping the trade alive," she said.
"I'm just very lucky to be custodian of some of these machines and be able to share them with people."
