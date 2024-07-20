Driver killed in Charlton car crash, two others injured

One person has died and two others have been injured after a car and truck collided in Charlton on Saturday, July 20.
The collision occurred at the intersection of High Street and Back St Arnaud Road at about 9am.
The driver of the car, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
A passenger from the car has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the truck has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The Calder Highway has been closed between Back St Arnaud Rd and Yeungroon Rd since about 9.30am.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
More to come.
