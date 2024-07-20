SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region | JULY 20

Gisborne 23.15 (153) def South Bendigo 4.2 (26).
Golden Square 21.17 (143) def Kangaroo Flat 5.3 (33).
Castlemaine 4.9 (33) def Eaglehawk 4.7 (31).
Sandhurst 28.33 (201) def Maryborough 1.2 (8).
Huntly 9.15 (69) def North Bendigo 9.12 (66).
Colbinabbin 16.9 (105) def Mount Pleasant 9.5 (59).
White Hills 13.7 (85) def Elmore 4.5 (29).
Heathcote 5.4 (34) def Leitchville-Gunbower 3.8 (26).
Maiden Gully YCW 6.16 (52) def Inglewood 6.15 (51).
Pyramid Hill 19.11 (125) def Mitiamo 0.3 (3).
Marong 21.11 (137) def Calivil United 3.6 (24).
BL-Serpentine 16.12 (108) def Bridgewater 3.7 (25).
Birchip-Watchem 9.16 (70) def Charlton 2.5 (17).
Sea Lake Nandaly 8.15 (63) def Nullawil 8.11 (59).
Donald 10.7 (67) def St Arnaud 4.5 (29).
Boort 9.6 (60) def Wycheproof-Narraport 7.11 (53).
Harcourt 14.6 (90) def Avoca 4.2 (26).
Maryborough Giants 21.4 (130) def Campbells Creek 6.8 (44).
Lexton 6.8 (44) def Carisbrook 3.6 (24).
Natte Bealiba 9.11 (65) def Dunolly 6.3 (39).
Trentham 9.17 (71) def Newstead 5.7 (37).
