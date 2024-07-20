Sheep show attracts Australian-wide crowd

All roads lead to Bendigo this week with our city hosting the annual Australian Sheep and Wool Show.
About 30,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event from right across Australia.
Journalist Brodie Everist had a peek this week at what people could expect to see at the show.
Earlier in the week, Brodie looked at how farmers are coping with low rainfall this winter and encountered some surprising reactions.
Also this week, Jenny Denton spoke to Pam Scherger, a paraplegic who credited the Women with Disabilities Bendigo hub with helping her adjust to an acquired disability.
Pam and other advocates spoke of their devastation facing the sector and are calling for an immediate funding injection to ensure support services survive in the Bendigo region.
Every week is a busy week in the Bendigo Advertiser office so be sure to keep up to date via our website.
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
