Strath legend Phil Berry to play 600th game

A Strathfieldsaye sporting icon is getting ready for his 600th game.
Phil Berry never thought he'd make it to the milestone but he says his club is a home away from home.
Adam Bourke caught up with him ahead of his weekend clash.
Meanwhile, a crisis has enveloped the disability advocacy sector, sparking fears among people in Bendigo trying to navigate the system, Jenny Denton reports.
And Brodie Everist has this yarn about X-ray machines and the farmers battling for the best sheep in the city.
Enjoy your weekend
Tom O'Callaghan, journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.