Gallery: see what's happening at the 2024 Australian Sheep and Wool Show

The Australian Sheep and Wool show is underway in Bendigo.
The annual event showcases the best in sheep breeding, shearing and woolen fashion and will run over July 19, 20 and 21 at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
This year, x-ray machines will be used to see the animal's muscle and fat compositions as part of a fierce competition for best livestock.
Young breeders are determined to shine as the next generation of sheep breeders step up to support their parents and grandparents.
The Artisans Annual Fibre Fair is being held at the North Bendigo Bowls Club for anyone interested in learning about weaving, knitting, basket making and a range of other fibre arts.
The Women of Wool lunch, which celebrates the women of the sheep and wool industry was held on Friday, July 19.
It was attended by Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf, Bendigo federal member Lisa Chesters and Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan.
