Ladson out, Sharp to coach Bridgewater in crucial LVFNL clash

Bridgewater's run of bad luck with injuries and illness has extended to co-coach Rick Ladson.
The Hawthorn premiership player is unavailable for Saturday's LVFNL season-defining away clash with Bears Lagoon-Serpentine after he underwent a knee replacement through the week.
In Ladson's absence, his co-coach and star forward Lachlan Sharp will coach senior football by himself for the first time.
"It's a good opportunity for me to get a taste of it and see what it's like,'' Sharp said.
"It will be an adjustment to coaching and playing at the same time, but I'll have some good guys on the bench to help me out.
"It will be a challenge to find that right balance, but until you try it you just don't know."
The prize for the winner of Saturday's game is a handy one-game buffer in the race for third place and the double-chance for the finals.
With a game against reigning premier Marong looming next week, the Mean Machine probably have to defeat Serpentine to keep their top three hopes alive.
"It's one of the biggest games of the season for us, for sure,'' Sharp said.
"Serpentine has been in some really good form. Losing Josh Mellington was a blow for them, but they haven't showed that it's hurt them at all.
"These are the games why you play footy and we've got to rise to the challenge to give ourselves the best chance (in the finals)."
After a frustrating run of injuries and illness, the Mean Machine have been strengthened by the return of classy duo Andrew Collins and Harry Conway.
Collins has only played six games for the season, while Conway has played eight.
The last time the Mean Machine and Bears met, Collins kicked five goals in a 26-point win for Bridgewater.
"They were both sick last week, the flu that's going around has been through the club,'' Sharp said of Collins and Conway.
"It hurt us not having them last week, so it's good to have them back.
"Anytime you add that kind of experience into the side is a bonus. They help out our young guys along the way."
The Mean Machine are coming off a 47-point loss to Pyramid Hill.
They led by four points at the main break, but the Bulldogs dominated the second-half, in particular the final quarter.
"Being a man down at the start of the fourth quarter hurt us a little bit.
"We stuck with it, but we just didn't play consistent footy for the full day. Pyramid Hill is a quality side, don't take anything away from them.
"We played well in the first half and we were still in striking range at three quarter-time, but we only played two-and-a half to three quarters out of the four and you can't get away with that when you play a quality side like Pyramid Hill."
Ben Irvine was the Bridgewater player sent off in the dying minutes of the third quarter. He fronted the LVFNL tribunal through the week and was given a reprimand.
Continuity and momentum has been an issue for Bridgewater, but Sharp was confident the Mean Machine still had time to put together a strong campaign in the latter stages of the season.
"The last four or five weeks it feels like the trust in our group and the trust in each other has grown.
"Guys started the year playing new roles and we had a whole heap of new players come in, so it's really starting to gel on and off the field now.
"I feel like we're building, but the injuries and illness haven't helped us.
"It feels like we get four players back, but have two or three out and then by Friday night another player has pulled out.
"Hopefully, we get a few more back in the next couple of weeks because I feel as though we're building something good.
"We've only been together a short time compared to some of the other good sides in the competition that have been playing together for two or three years.
"That's what we want to build to, we just have to get some games into some guys."
Elsewhere on Saturday, ladder-leader Marong should have few troubles in defeating Calivil United at Malone Park, while bottom side Mitiamo faces the daunting task of tackling the in-form Pyramid Hill at Pyramid Hill.
The Serpentine-Bridgewater game aside, the closest contest could be at Inglewood where the home side tackles Maiden Gully YCW.
Inglewood needs to win to retain its faint hope of qualifying for the finals.
