Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bowles keeping Demons flexible in the lead-up to HDFNL finals series

AB
By Adam Bourke
July 19 2024 - 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
White Hills' Sarah Nash stretches to collect the ball in last week's win over North Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe
White Hills' Sarah Nash stretches to collect the ball in last week's win over North Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe

White Hills ramps up its preparation for the HDFNL netball finals series from this Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.