Bowles keeping Demons flexible in the lead-up to HDFNL finals series

White Hills ramps up its preparation for the HDFNL netball finals series from this Saturday.
The ladder-leading Demons play third-placed Elmore, fourth-placed Leitchville-Gunbower and fifth-placed Heathcote in their final three home and away matches before they have the bye in round 18.
Two games and percentage clear on top of the ladder, a win over Elmore in Saturday's match of the round would just about cement the minor premiership for the Demons..
"We're excited to play another team that's sitting in the top five,'' coach Lauren Bowles said.
"Coming off that loss to Colbo a couple of weeks ago we have that fire in our bellies to put together a four-quarter performance.
"With the games we have in front of us it's an awesome way for us to prepare for the finals."
By design the Demons' coach has swung the changes in recent weeks.
The Demons have used several different combinations in attack, defence and through the midcourt.
"We don't have that best starting seven, which I think is a great thing,'' Bowles said.
"In the last couple of years I've prided myself on having an A-grade team that has lots of depth and versatility.
"The game against Colbo we had a couple of girls out which is why it might have looked like we made a lot of changes.
"Generally, every week we put together different combos on the court and the girls are used to me changing things up.
"It keeps the opposition guessing and sometimes it's purely just a matter of match-ups. We have a goaler who can play in defence and we have midcourt players that can play all three positions in the midcourt.
"It's been a strength of our team and we play to that every week."
White Hills thrashed Elmore 71-33 in their previous encounter this year, but the Bloods were without star goal shooter Gabe Richards that day.
Since Richards' return the Bloods have gathered some momentum and they're starting to play their best netball.
Win, lose or draw on Saturday there's every chance the two teams will meet again in the finals.
Even though there's a potential September clash with Elmore in the wings, Bowles said she won't be holding back anything in terms of tactics on Saturday.
"We'll have a good crack, that's what we do every week,'' Bowles said.
"Our intention is to get the win on the board.
"We learned so much from that loss to Colbo. Sometimes there is something about having that loss because you can gain so much from it.
"That wasn't our best four-quarter performance and they're certainly the benchmark. We'll put it all out on the court against Elmore and we want to hold that top position on the ladder."
The other key clash on Saturday is at Leitchville where the home side tackled Heathcote in a likely preview of next month's elimination final.
Both sides are coming off last start defeats to top three teams.
The in-form Colbinabbin - riding a nine-game winning streak - hosts Mt Pleasant, while traditional rivals North Bendigo and Huntly meet at Atkins Street.
Ladder: White Hills 48, Colbinabbin 40, Elmore 40, Leitchville-Gunbower 32, Heathcote 28, Mt Pleasant 12, North Bendigo 8, LBU 8, Huntly 8.
