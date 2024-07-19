Show up for your team - slow down on the road: powerful safety message

SHOW up for your team - slow down on the road.
That is one of the key messages of this weekend's AFL Victoria Road Safety Round, which is now in it's sixth year.
It's an initiative that is strongly backed by South Bendigo and this year falls on the Bloods' longest road trip of the season when they travel down the Calder Highway to play Gisborne in round 13 of the Bendigo Football Netball League season on Saturday.
Every week thousands of kilometres are covered on the road by footballers and netballers travelling to and from games and training.
"Road safety affects everyone in our community and we're very happy to be involved and help promote the campaign," South Bendigo president Dujon Fuzzard said on Friday.
"From a footballing perspective, the most dangerous thing that any footballer does on the day they play is drive to and from the game and I think that reality quite often gets lost on people.
"While the probability of getting an injury in a game of football on any given day is higher than being involved in a car accident, the consequences of being in a serious road accident are much greater in most instances.
"This weekend is our longest road trip for the year in terms of distance down to Gisborne, so it's an important week to be shining the importance of road safety for our club.
"But there are clubs that are travelling all over central Victoria every weekend, so road safety affects everyone in the football and wider community."
As part of Road Safety Round Victorian regional and suburban clubs will wear blue armbands in tribute to those killed or injured on the state's roads.
South Bendigo skipper Zac Hare will swap his usual No.21 for the number zero in support of the Transport Accident Commission's aim to reach zero deaths and serious injuries on the state's roads.
The Victorian road total this year is currently 159, up from 157 at the same time last year.
84 of the 159 fatalities have been on rural roads.
Along with South Bendigo's 100km trek to Gisborne, among the other road trips for football-netball clubs across the region on Saturday is Heathcote headed to Leitchville (134 kms), Maryborough to play Sandhurst at the QEO (72 kms), Marong to Calivil (61 kms) and Nullawil to Sea Lake (50 kms).
"Road Safety Round has become an important milestone on the community footy calendar, sending a really clear message that we all need to play a role to keep ourselves and our wider communities safe when driving," AFL Victoria head Greg Madigan said.
On the field it looms as a tough challenge at Gardiner Reserve for the Bloods, who sit seventh on the ladder with a 3-8 record taking on a red-hot Gisborne side that is 9-1 and gunning for its 10th win in a row.
In other round 13 BFNL games, it shapes as the last roll of the finals dice for Castlemaine when it hosts Eaglehawk at Camp Reserve, it's top v bottom when Sandhurst plays Maryborough at the QEO and Kangaroo Flat meets Golden Square at Dower Park.
