Four rounds to go and six contenders don't fit into HDFNL's final five

IT'S getting to that stage of the season where the pressure for spots in the Heathcote District league top five is set to go up a notch.
With four rounds remaining it now appears to be a case of six teams battling it out for the five finals berths available.
So who is going to make it?
In what has been a season that has proven a tipster's nightmare in the HDFNL, we cast an eye over the four weeks of matches to come and have a crack at how the final ladder may look.
Record: 11-2, 184.1%.
Still to come:
Rd 15: v Elmore (a).
Last time: won 185-45.
Prediction: win.
Rd 16: v Leitchville-Gunbower (h).
Last time: won 78-23.
Prediction: win.
Rd 17: v Heathcote (a).
Last time: won 126-34.
Prediction: win.
Rd 18: bye.
Still chasing that elusive first flag since 1988, the Demons officially have their finals berth secured given they could lose all their remaining three games and still finish in the five.
The Demons have a bye in the last round, but I have them winning their last three games to get to 56 points.
Whether that would be enough though to maintain top spot will be dependent on North Bendigo, which can also finish on 56 points, but the Demons at this stage have a percentage buffer of 184.1 compared to the Bulldogs' 167.9.
Play bottom team Elmore on Saturday before a pair of games against fellow top-five sides Leitchville-Gunbower and Heathcote.
The Demons beat their three remaining opponents by a combined 287 points earlier in the season and with finals now on the horizon and the need to keep winning to maintain top spot for the first time since 2005, expecting White Hills to close out their home and away campaign strongly, although, the Bombers and Saints to be far more competitive opposition than their first meetings.
Record: 10-2, 167.9%.
Still to come:
Rd 15: v Huntly (h).
Last time: lost 60-65.
Prediction: win.
Rd 16: v Mount Pleasant (a).
Last time: won 76-64.
Prediction: win.
Rd 17: v LBU (h).
Last time: won 118-57.
Prediction: win.
Rd 18: v Colbinabbin (a).
Last time: won 125-62.
Prediction: win.
Despite last weekend's loss to White Hills, top spot is still in the offering for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs are one game, plus 17 per cent, behind White Hills, but do have a game in hand on the Demons having had their second bye.
Pencilled in the Bulldogs to win their remaining four games, with the most tricky of their assignments shaping as their round 16 trip to Toolleen to play Mount Pleasant, while they could also head to Colbinabbin in round 18 with the Grasshoppers still a live chance of playing finals.
While top spot is still a carrot being dangled, the first priority for the Bulldogs will be beating Huntly at home on Saturday to secure the coveted double chance.
Record: 8-4, 101.1%.
Still to come:
Rd 15: v Heathcote (h).
Last time: won 70-63.
Prediction: win.
Rd 16: v White Hills (a).
Last time: lost 23-78.
Prediction: loss.
Rd 17: v Huntly (h).
Last time: won 88-35.
Prediction: win.
Rd 18: v Mount Pleasant (a).
Last time: won 82-32.
Prediction: loss.
Still have three top-five teams to play in their run home, so not an easy finish for the Bombers, who are sitting one game clear in third position.
Huge game at home on Saturday against the team they sit one one game ahead of - Heathcote.
Win on Saturday and the Bombers will be in the box seat to finish with the double chance.
Ultimately I have third spot going to either the Bombers or Heathcote based on the outcome of Saturday's result, which goes some way to highlighting just how significant a clash it is for both sides.
Depending how results fall there could be a potentially huge round 18 trip to Toolleen to play Mount Pleasant where the Bombers may be in a situation of playing for the double chance and the Blues could be playing to make sure of their spot in the finals.
Record: 7-6, 119.5%.
Still to come:
Rd 15: v Leitchville-Gunbower (a).
Last time: lost 63-70.
Prediction: loss.
Rd 16: bye.
Rd 17: v White Hills (h).
Last time: lost 34-126.
Prediction: loss.
Rd 18: v Huntly (a).
Last time: won 108-56.
Prediction: win.
Only three games left for the Saints with a bye still to come in round 16.
As mentioned above with Leitchville-Gunbower, huge contest on Saturday for the Saints against the Bombers at Leitchville.
Win on Saturday and the Saints will be back inside the top three courtesy of their significant percentage advantage over the Bombers.
Tipped against the inconsistent Saints against the Bombers on Saturday though, and with a tough clash against White Hills still to come as well have Heathcote consigned to the elimination final.
Record: 6-6, 122.8%.
Still to come:
Rd 15: v Colbinabbin (a).
Last time: won 109-35.
Prediction: win.
Rd 16: v North Bendigo (h)
Last time: lost 64-76.
Prediction: loss.
Rd 17: v Elmore (a)
Last time: won 152-40.
Prediction: win.
Rd 18: v Leitchville-Gunbower (h)
Last time: lost 32-82.
Prediction: win.
The Blues remind me a bit of Forrest Gump in that they're like a box of chocolates - you never know what you're going to get.
Hence the reigning premiers are clinging onto their position in the top five after 14 rounds by just percentage.
Despite being fifth on the ladder, the Blues have the third best percentage in the competition of 122.2 because when they win, they tend to win big, but they are yet to put together a sustained patch of consistent form.
Have a split of two games each against sides inside and outside the top five starting with a critical clash against traditional rivals Colbinabbin on Saturday.
The Blues are only percentage clear of the sixth-placed Grasshoppers, making Saturday's clash the ultimate "eight point" game.
Have the Blues coming home with three wins from four games, including against the Grasshoppers, but they certainly wouldn't want to be in the position down the track of having to beat Leitchville-Gunbower in the final round to lock up a finals berth.
Record: 6-7, 91.2%.
Still to come:
Rd 15: v Mount Pleasant (h).
Last time: lost 35-109.
Prediction: loss.
Rd 16: v LBU (a).
Last time: won 119-58.
Prediction: win.
Rd 17: bye.
Rd 18: v North Bendigo (h).
Last time: lost 62-125.
Prediction: loss.
Only percentage behind the fifth-placed Mount Pleasant, but have one game less than the Blues to play with a bye in round 17 still to come.
Based on forecast results, given their low percentage of 91.2 in comparison to the other finals contenders can't see the Grasshoppers finishing in the top five if they don't win their remaining three games.
The whole scope of the finals picture could be completely different though had Colbinabbin not twice lost to Leitchville-Gunbower six points.
Even if Colbinabbin had won just one of those games against Leitchville-Gunbower decided by a kick Heathcote would be third, the Bombers would be fourth, the Grasshoppers would be fifth and Mount Pleasant would be sixth.
Indeed, small margins that have big ramifications.
7th - HUNTLY (4-8, 68.0%): v North Bendigo (a), v Elmore (h), v Leitchville-Gunbower (a), v Heathcote (h).
8th - LBU (3-10, 69.1%): bye, v Colbinabbin (h), v North Bendigo (a), v Elmore (h).
9th - ELMORE (1-11, 45.5%): v White Hills (h), v Huntly (a), v Mount Pleasant (h), v LBU (a).
1. White Hills - 56
2. North Bendigo - 56
3. Leitchville-Gunbower - 40
4. Heathcote - 32
5. Mount Pleasant - 32
6. Colbinabbin - 28
7. Huntly - 20
8. LBU - 16
9. Elmore - 4
ROUND 1:
Colbinabbin 17.12 (114) def Elmore 6.4 (40)
White Hills 19.14 (128) def Huntly 9.8 (62)
LBU 15.4 (94) def L'ville-Gunbower 7.14 (56)
Heathcote 17.9 (111) def Mount Pleasant 11.13 (79)
North Bendigo bye
ROUND 2:
Heathcote 16.12 (108) def LBU 5.10 (40)
North Bendigo 19.14 (128) def Elmore 10.10 (70)
White Hills 12.15 (87) def Mount Pleasant 8.8 (56)
L'ville-Gunbower 8.12 (60) def Colbinabbin 8.6 (54)
Huntly bye
ROUND 3:
White Hills 20.15 (135) def LBU 4.5 (29)
Mount Pleasant 20.12 (132) def Huntly 3.10 (28)
Heathcote 21.9 (135) def Colbinabbin 5.4 (34)
North Bendigo 21.17 (143) def L'ville-Gunbower 7.12 (54)
Elmore bye
ROUND 4:
White Hills 16.15 (111) def Colbinabbin 5.9 (39)
North Bendigo 18.18 (126) def Heathcote 9.11 (65)
L'ville-Gunbower 14.12 (96) def Elmore 7.6 (48)
Huntly 13.12 (90) def LBU 8.8 (56)
Mount Pleasant bye
ROUND 5:
Heathcote 16.21 (117) def Elmore 8.5 (53)
LBU 13.10 (88) def Mount Pleasant 7.10 (52)
North Bendigo 20.7 (127) def White Hills 15.11 (101)
Colbinabbin 11.13 (79) def Huntly 8.7 (55)
Leitchville-Gunbower bye
ROUND 6:
White Hills 28.17 (185) def Elmore 6.9 (45)
Mount Pleasant 16.13 (109) def Colbinabbin 4.11 (35)
L'ville-Gunbower 10.10 (70) def Heathcote 9.9 (63)
Huntly 9.11 (65) def North Bendigo 8.12 (60)
Lockington-Bamawm United bye
ROUND 7:
Colbinabbin 18.11 (119) def LBU 8.10 (58)
White Hills 12.6 (78) def L'ville-Gunbower 2.11 (23)
North Bendigo 11.10 (76) def Mount Pleasant 9.10 (64)
Huntly 11.11 (77) def Elmore 11.10 (76)
Heathcote bye
ROUND 8:
Mount Pleasant 23.14 (152) def Elmore 6.4 (40)
White Hills 19.12 (126) def Heathcote 4.10 (34)
North Bendigo 18.10 (118) def LBU 8.9 (57)
L'ville-Gunbower 13.10 (88) def Huntly 5.5 (35)
Colbinabbin bye
ROUND 9:
North Bendigo 19.11 (125) def Colbinabbin 9.8 (62)
Heathcote 16.12 (108) def Huntly 7.14 (56)
L'ville-Gunbower 12.10 (82) def Mount Pleasant 5.2 (32)
Elmore 15.12 (102) def LBU 13.5 (83)
White Hills bye
ROUND 10:
White Hills 20.18 (138) def LBU 12.7 (79)
Mount Pleasant 14.15 (99) def Huntly 9.7 (61)
North Bendigo 11.8 (74) def L'ville-Gunbower 7.5 (47)
Colbinabbin 13.14 (92) def Heathcote 9.12 (66)
Elmore bye
ROUND 11:
North Bendigo 28.17 (185) def Elmore 8.8 (56)
Heathcote 19.4 (118) def LBU 13.11 (89)
White Hills 17.17 (119) def Mount Pleasant 14.6 (90)
L'ville-Gunbower 9.13 (67) def Colbinabbin 9.7 (61)
Huntly bye
ROUND 12:
Colbinabbin 15.4 (94) def Elmore 5.7 (37)
White Hills 11.20 (86) def Huntly 10.3 (63)
Mount Pleasant 10.8 (68) def Heathcote 7.9 (51)
L'ville-Gunbower 9.8 (62) def LBU 7.8 (50)
North Bendigo bye
ROUND 13:
North Bendigo 17.14 (116) def Heathcote 9.12 (66)
L'ville-Gunbower 11.14 (80) def Elmore 7.2 (44)
LBU 12.10 (82) def Huntly 9.7 (61)
Colbinabbin 10.7 (67) def White Hills 9.11 (65)
Mount Pleasant bye
ROUND 14:
Heathcote 25.18 (168) def Elmore 10.3 (63)
Mount Pleasant 18.17 (125) def LBU 12.11 (83)
White Hills 15.11 (101) def North Bendigo 10.19 (79)
Huntly 8.7 (55) def Colbinabbin 5.17 (47)
Leitchville-Gunbower bye
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.