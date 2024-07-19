Praise as Bendigo Relay for Life raises $78,000 for cancer research

The Bendigo Relay for Life committee and volunteers sincerely thank all our sponsors and supporters for their generous support and commitment to this year's Relay held on April 20, 2024.
Despite many challenges and difficulties charities have encountered post-COVID, with lower team numbers than in previous years, over $78,000 was raised for valuable cancer research, support and prevention programs.
This year Australia celebrated the Relay for Life program being introduced 25 years ago from the USA.
A float was entered in this year's Bendigo Easter Fair thanking the region for raising $3.8 million, over these years in Bendigo. We were also fortunate and privileged to have the CEO of Cancer Council Victoria, Todd Harper, open the event held in Bendigo this year.
Everyone should be very proud of this, and it could not have happened without your generous support.
I would like to offer a sincere thank you to readers who gave to The Smith Family's Winter Appeal.
In recent times, charities have been significantly impacted by the rise in the cost of living, affecting the number of donors able to give, while increasing the number of those needing support. The Smith Family has certainly been no exception to that trend.
In terms of donations, we were facing a 40 per cent shortfall with just a few weeks remaining during our Winter Appeal. But thankfully, we were very fortunate to receive some generous support from the public and our fundraising target was reached.
Donations from supporters will make a world of difference to 17,200 students experiencing disadvantage. Each will be able to receive the extra help they need during the final terms of school this year.
Our ability to deliver our flagship education support program Learning for Life, that assists almost 63,000 young Australians nationwide, depends on your donations. And they really do make a difference.
Just this week we received an email from a student to the people who had sponsored her through Learning for Life. She had had just graduated with a Bachelor of Science and was writing to thank them.
"Please accept my sincere gratitude for your belief in my potential and for your unwavering support throughout my educational journey and believing in us students that need the extra support," she wrote.
"Your generosity has inspired me to strive for excellence and to give back to others in the community."
This is a real demonstration of how education enables children experiencing disadvantage to create opportunities that change their future and equips them with the tools and knowledge to successfully navigate our increasingly complex world.
Thank you again to all those who supported The Smith Family.
As the disappointing political climate and energy wars continue, it's positive that projects like SunCable solar in the Northern Territory and giant grid-scale batteries are progressing ("Green tick for SunCable" 17/7).
As global investors recognise, Australia's clean energy credentials are vast. Unfortunately, however, the Coalition's nuclear power fantasy is only serving to generate division and uncertainty in the energy sector.
With the majority of Australia's ageing coal-fired power stations set to close within a decade, and nuclear power development time considered by the CSIRO to be "at least 15 years", speedy solar, wind and battery storage rollout is essential.
These energy sources will provide the reliable, cost-effective and sustainable power needed for a prosperous future for us all.
When Donald Trump, as President Of the United States Of America, exited the Paris Climate Accord, disrupted efforts to counter human induced climate change and dismantled over 100 regulations to protect air, water, endangered species and human health, it became very clear that he had extremely strong views that greatly concerned many millions of people across the world.
The chance that Donald Trump could again become President Of the United States, in my opinion, is scary beyond belief.
Climate change has been a problem for humans over thousands of year, being totally out of their control, but since the advent of the industrial revolution the activities of humans, in so many ways, have added greatly to the intensity and scope of destruction caused by climate variations.
In my opinion, apart from obvious volcanic or similar activities, human induced climate change is the most descriptive way to describe human involvement in climate change.
The words 'climate change' only do not adequately describe the present situation.
