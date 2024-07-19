'Never before seen': Bendigo Art Gallery reveals new Frida Kahlo exhibition

Paintings, personal belongings, and items hidden for 50 years will be displayed in the Bendigo Art Gallery's next international exhibition Frida Kahlo: In her own image.
Opening March 2025, the exhibition will be an intimate portrayal of Kahlo, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.
It will feature the artist's personal works as well as her fashion collection, make-up, accessories and medical items sealed in a bathroom in Kahlo's family home.
The works and items come from Mexico's Museo Frida Kahlo, once Kahlo's actual home.
"This remarkable collection rarely travels outside Mexico, and has never before been seen in Australia," Bendigo Art Gallery director Jessica Bridgfoot said.
"Kahlo's much-loved home, Casa Azul, now the Museo Frida Kahlo, was the embodiment of her art, philosophies, and design influences."
The exhibition is the latest in the gallery's international collections exhibitions, partly funded by the state government, with previous exhibitions showcasing icons from Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe.
"Frida Kahlo is one of the most iconic figures in modern art and bringing her works to Bendigo Art Gallery is yet another win for Bendigo - attracting visitors and art lovers to our great city," Premier Jacinta Allan said.
Highlights of the exhibition included traditional garments worn by Kahlo, including a pleated white headdress, a collection of Kahlo's favourite Revlon make-up, and medical corsets worn after a traffic accident caused spinal injuries.
Ms Bridgfoot said the exhibition would also include a self-portrait drawing titled Appearances Can be Deceiving, depicting an x-ray view through Kahlo's clothing to her corset and injured body underneath.
It would not be the first time the Bendigo Art Gallery has showcased Frida Kahlo, with the Frida Kahlo, her photos highlighting images from the artists' personal collection.
The exhibition was one of the most well-attended the gallery had shown, Ms Bridgfoot said.
"It's a testament to the enduring popularity of Frida as a cultural icon and her resonance as well with young people," she said.
"We are really excited about the new audiences that this exhibition's going to bring to Bendigo and to the gallery."
