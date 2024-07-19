Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'Never before seen': Bendigo Art Gallery reveals new Frida Kahlo exhibition

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 19 2024 - 12:14pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jacinta Allan unveiled the next Bendigo Art Gallery major exhibition Friday Kahlo: in her own image. Picture by Darren Howe
Premier Jacinta Allan unveiled the next Bendigo Art Gallery major exhibition Friday Kahlo: in her own image. Picture by Darren Howe

Paintings, personal belongings, and items hidden for 50 years will be displayed in the Bendigo Art Gallery's next international exhibition Frida Kahlo: In her own image.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.