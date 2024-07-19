Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

600 reasons to smile - Phil Berry's remarkable soccer milestone

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated July 19 2024 - 12:43pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye Colts United's Phil Berry with his children Tyler, Bailey and Madison ahead of his 600th game for the club. Picture by Darren Howe
Strathfieldsaye Colts United's Phil Berry with his children Tyler, Bailey and Madison ahead of his 600th game for the club. Picture by Darren Howe

Phil Berry can't imagine his life without Strathfieldsaye Colts United Soccer Club playing a major part of it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.