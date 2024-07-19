600 reasons to smile - Phil Berry's remarkable soccer milestone

Phil Berry can't imagine his life without Strathfieldsaye Colts United Soccer Club playing a major part of it.
In his words "I know no different".
On Saturday evening, 42-year-old Berry will pull on a Colts jersey for the 600th time at senior level - a remarkable feat of longevity, loyalty and skill.
"It means I'm getting old,'' Berry said with a chuckle this week.
"It's something I never thought I'd achieve, but as the years roll on the games add up."
When Berry thinks about Strathfieldsaye Colts United Soccer Club the word family immediately springs to his mind.
While the Berry family is synonymous with the club and Bendigo soccer, many of the people involved with Colts have become part of Phil's extended family.
"It's been a great family club,'' Berry, who started with Colts as a junior in 1988, said.
"There's so many great people associated with the club that I've enjoyed spending time with.
"The club is my home away from home and is a big part of my life.
"Soccer is my outlet from the real world, I guess.
"For that 90 minutes that you're out on the pitch you can enjoy yourself and forget about everything else.
"It comes down to the people as well. If I didn't enjoy the company of the people around the club I wouldn't be doing it."
Remarkably, the Berry family combined have represented Colts just shy of 1500 times at senior level.
Phil's 599 games leads the way ahead of his mum Julie with 433 games, his dad John with 371 games, his brother Daniel with 325 games, his sister Bec with 243 games and brother Travis with 96 games.
"Our family has been with the club since the day it started in 1977,'' Berry, who was made a life member in 2013, said.
"Dad was a founding member of the club and we've never left."
Phil Berry's 600th game on Saturday will be his 374th in Colts' senior grade to go along with 210 in the reserves and 16 in division three.
He's scored 156 goals - not bad for a player that spent most of his career as a left-back and in latter years as a goalkeeper.
As a 14-year-old, Berry's first season of senior grade matches was in 1996 - a handful in the reserves and the rest in what was then known as division three.
While he doesn't remember much of that first year, the opening game of the 1997 season produced one of the highlights of his career.
"I came off the bench against Eaglehawk and scored a hat-trick,'' Berry said.
"The third goal was a penalty, so I was probably handed a hat-trick to a point, but it was still a good day.
"I started as a midfielder and striker in the juniors and even when I started in the seniors I was a midfielder and striker.
"It wasn't until 1999 that (coach) Alf (Longano) turned me into a left-back.
"That's where I made my mark and where I went on to play the majority of my games.
"I prided myself on running up and down the length of the ground all game long and annoying the opposition defenders and attackers."
The 1999 season proved to be a breakout year for Berry on an individual and team note.
Colts won the division one championship in 1999 - to this day the club's only championship success.
"We also won the Knockout Cup final in 2009 against Spring Gully,'' Berry said.
"I scored the equaliser in normal time to take the game to extra time and then I got to take the first penalty in the penalty shoot-out.
"That was a good day for the club."
Berry represented BASL from under-11 through to youth and played in the senior representative squad for three years until the Country Championships for senior competitions was disbanded.
"In 2000 we won the senior title when we beat Latrobe Valley in the final down at the Latrobe Valley,'' Berry said.
"That carnival was the making of me. I went down there as one of the young players, but by the grand final I was in the starting 11.
"Matt Schepers was the coach that year and he took me under his wing and really helped me define my role as a left-back.
"Between Alf and Matt, they're the two coaches that really had a big influence on my career."
Berry has played with and against many great players during his Bendigo Amateur Soccer League career, but there's a select few that standout in his mind.
"Jamie Brown would have to be the best player I played with,'' Berry said.
"He was a great player and I was lucky enough to play most of my career with him.
"Alf Longano played for the club for a long time and had a great influence on me.
"In terms of opponents, the Schepers brothers at Eaglehawk were a huge headache because of their size and strength.
"Our best duels were always against Eaglehawk. Nathan Claridge and the Scoble brothers and the Schepers made it a nightmare at times."
Battles with the Borough, Spring Gully, Epsom, Golden City and Strathdale in the 1990s and early 2000s were a different beast to what Berry experiences these days.
"The game hasn't changed for the worse, but it is different,'' Berry said.
"Much like the AFL, the brutality has been taken out of it and the skill level has improved.
"The kids of today would get killed back then (in the 1990s), but they probably have better skill levels today."
While Berry's playing career is in its latter stages, he'll be tied to the club for many more years.
His children, Tyler, 11, Maddie, 8, and Bailey, 3, are the next generation of the Berry family coming through the ranks at Colts.
Tyler and Maddie are already involved, while Bailey wants to start in the under-6s next year.
"I want my kids to enjoy the same atmosphere that I had growing up,'' Berry said.
"It means I get to hang around the club for longer as well."
Will Phil make it to game 700?
"I'd love to get through to the end of 2026 which would give me 30 years of playing with the senior club,'' Berry said.
"I'm not sure how I'll go, it will all depend on how my knee that has no cartilage left in it goes.
"These days I play every game as if it is my last."
