Travaglia and Shanahan reflect on their Under-18 All-Australian honour

THE Bendigo Pioneers' duo of Tobie Travaglia and Jobe Shanahan have further strengthened their draft stocks with selection in the Under-18 Boys All-Australian team following the AFL National Championships.
Travaglia, who represented Victoria Country, was selected on a half-back flank, while the Allies' Shanahan was named at centre half-forward.
Athletic half-back Travaglia averaged 21.8 disposals at 85 per cent efficiency and 6.2 marks in his four games for Victoria Country at the National Championships, with his consistent carnival also recognised by finishing fifth in the Larke Medal voting.
"The All-Australian selection is an unreal honour," Travaglia said this week.
"I definitely felt that the first game I played (v South Australia on June 9) really set me a good platform to build on and I was confident that I had it in me to be able to play the footy I did.
"Confidence is a big thing and I feel that having confidence from my Coates League season going into the championships was a big reason I was able to play the way I did to get the honour to be an All-Australian.
"I've been around those types of programs before and once you settle in and understand what it's all about it gives you that confidence going into it and I was able to play good footy.
I've been around those types of programs before and once you settle in and understand what it's all about it gives you that confidence going into it and I was able to play good footy.- Tobie Travaglia
"It was a big goal to make the Vic Country team this year; it's some really crucial footy you've got to play and I was fortunate enough to play all four games and hit the ground running.
"You think you'd feel a fair bit of pressure playing in the championships with the amount of eyes that are on them, but once you get out there you're just playing footy with what are now life-long friends that I've made.
"There's a few nerves before the game, but once you get into it it was about just getting out there, enjoying it and showing your strengths."
While Travaglia was one of the standout players of the championships, he endured what could be described as a character-building moment in the dying seconds of last Sunday's championship decider between Vic Country and Vic Metro at Marvel Stadium.
Vic Metro won the game by five points after Luke Trainor kicked a goal after the siren.
In a controversial finish Travaglia had appeared to take a match-saving mark at half-back, but had a free-kick paid against him for a hold on Trainor, which was followed by a 50m penalty for dissent that lit up social media.
"I've put that well behind me now. In the moment you obviously feel pretty bad and that the world is going to end in some ways," Travaglia said.
"But a few days on when you look back at it, it's not that bad because there's so much support around you and people looking out for you with heaps of messages and so forth.
"And seeing the support I've had over social media has been great and it's a great feeling that I've got so many people behind me.
"I suppose the first couple of nights I was thinking about it a bit, but I've definitely put it behind me now."
Following his stellar National Championships campaign the next box to tick off for Travaglia this season is potentially a chance to show his wares at VFL level with Carlton.
"I'm not exactly sure what the plan is yet, but I know that I'm going down in a week or so to train with Carlton VFL, which will be good," Travaglia said.
"I also really want to go back and play some games with Sandhurst. I haven't played any games with them yet this year, but I'd really like to try to qualify for finals and be in contention to be in the senior side at the pointy end of the year.
"And keep trying to play well with the Pioneers as well."
Meanwhile, like Travaglia, Moama's Shanahan described his selection in the All-Australian team as an honour.
Shanahan took the most contested marks of any player at the championships with eight across his four games for the Allies, where he was described as "providing a real presence as a forward target".
His standout game was in the Allies' two-point loss to Victoria Country on July 7 when he kicked three goals, had 16 disposals and took nine marks.
"I was excited when I heard that I had made the team and very thankful for those who selected it," Shanahan said.
"It was a bit of a surprise, but a great honour.
"I think I got better each game. I was able to get up the ground a bit more and just kept working harder each game and by the last game it was my best one."
I think I got better each game. I was able to get up the ground a bit more and just kept working harder each game and by the last game it was my best one- Tobie Travaglia
Shanahan, 17, joins the likes of Ben McEvoy (2007), Jack Darling (2009), Darcy Moore (2014), former Bendigo Pioneer Jarrod Brander (2017) and Jack Lukosius (2018) to have been named at centre half-forward in the Under-18 All-Australian team.
Like Travaglia, Shanahan is also hoping to add some VFL experience to his football resume this year and on Wednesday night trained for the first time with Essendon's VFL team.
"I've been chatting with Essendon for a few weeks... I could potentially get a game with them at some stage, but I'm not too sure yet," Shanahan said.
"Hopefully, I can get a crack at it and get a couple of games in, but we will see. I love playing at Bendigo, but it would be good to get that experience of the next level with senior players."
While Travaglia will have this weekend off to freshen up, Shanahan will be back in action with the Bendigo Pioneers when they continue their Coates Talent League season against the Calder Cannons at the QEO from noon on Sunday.
Shanahan has kicked 15 goals this year for the Pioneers, which included five in their one-point loss to Dandenong in round 12, but will change up his role on Sunday.
"I'm playing half-back and midfield this week instead of playing forward to show some versatility," Shanahan said.
"I love running through the midfield and working on my ground level game and taking intercept marks when I go back, so I'm really looking forward to it."
The Pioneers' girls play Gippsland at Highgate Recreation Reserve from 2.10pm on Saturday.
Under-18 Boys National Championships standings - Victoria Metro (4-0), Victoria Country (3-1), Western Australia (1-3), Allies (1-3), South Australia (1-3).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.