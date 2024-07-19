Townhouse overhaul: old dairy site could be transformed in Bendigo

Developers want to transform an old Bendigo dairy site into townhouses.
They have asked the Bendigo council's permission to subdivide multiple properties facing two streets, close to multiple businesses including a Hungry Jacks, a gym and a supermarket.
The developers want to demolish an old Symons' Dairy building at 63 Lily Street, Golden Square, along with garages, sheds and housing on properties stretching to the other side of the block.
It is part of a wider transformation of five addresses running from Lilly Street through to Thistle Street that would bring 14 townhouses and two single-bedroom apartments, along with a small internal road.
Some of the homes would have two storeys.
Developers would also knock down a five-bedroom house next door to an old dairy building.
They would keep a heritage protected weatherboard home at 62 Thistle Street that the Symons family is assumed to have once lived in.
The site has long been on a list of sites within Bendigo earmarked for development.
The council added it in 2016 to a list of 16 " key" sites that could solve housing shortages.
All sites were close to public transport and existing shops.
The old Symons' Dairy is across the road from a supermarket, next to a Hungry Jacks, a gym and close to multiple service stations, food venues and other drawcards.
It is also a site that has been well used over Bendigo's history.
See photos of the current site, and what is proposed here:
The old dairy has not been used in decades and some of the last remaining clues to the site's former glory are business signs on Thistle Street.
It started in 1919 and was one of the city's most recognisable brands for decades.
The business was a victim of the rise of supermarket milk labels in the 1990s, though members of the Symons family revived an organic version of the brand in 2017.
See this video of the Symons' Dairy site:
Planning experts working for the developers thought the current dairy buildings were probably built in the mid-20th century.
They could have replaced others on site, going by a 1917 story in newspaper the Bendigonian, the experts said.
The story reported on a boy whose coat got caught in an engine that must have been housed at the site, before the Symons turned it into a dairy.
The 14-year-old was sucked into the engine and it took one minute to bring it to a standstill.
"It was immediately seen that the unfortunate lad was dead," the Bendigonian reported.
Bendigo's council is considering the application and expects to make a decision at a later date.
