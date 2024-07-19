X-ray machines deployed in battle for best sheep at Bendigo wool show

X-ray machines will be deployed in Bendigo as fierce competition breaks out for the best livestock at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show.
Huge sales prices will be on the line for farmers with performance class sheep, Australian Sheep Breeders Association chief executive said.
She said a good ram could sell for up to $50,000 and a strong showing in Bendigo could up their price.
"They want their rams to win the champion ram and their pair," she said.
X-rays could help show animals' muscle and fat compositions.
The Annual Australian Sheep and Wool Show starts on July 19, at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
Between 25,000 and 30,000 people are expected through the gates.
The last of the sheep arrived the day before, the exhibition buildings filled with farmers and breeders dropping their sheep into pens, people setting up stalls, and even occasional calls across the speakers for people to move their cars.
Amidst it all, the rams in their pens were largely unperturbed.
The event is Australia's biggest sheep show, and will display around 3000 sheep across a swathe of breeds, including the featured breed this year - the Dohne Merino.
Along with that South African breed, there are 25 other breeds competing to be the very best example of their type, including Corriedales, White and Black Dorpers and the well-known Merino.
Tatura farmer Rob McCartney was in one of the exhibition buildings carding and lightly trimming one of his sheep to look its best.
Carding is the process of using a brush to straighten the wool fibres so they can be trimmed evenly.
"That gives a lovely even shape," he said.
For rams, breeders are looking for the three Ts - toes, teeth and testicles, he said.
"That's the basics, and then you build from there," he said.
The sheep he was preparing had desirable characteristics for a meat breed, he said, including hindquarters of a good depth and a healthy stance.
For those who aren't interested in sheep, there are a wide range of events and stalls to enjoy at the show.
The Central Victorian Yard Dog Championships would unfold across the three day-event, showing some of the best working dogs and their handlers in the region.
The Bendigo Festival of Lamb had a full program of events, including cooking demonstrations and butchering displays.
Meanwhile, the careers and technology hub marquee will showcase careers in agriculture, veterinary science, agribusiness and agriculture skills training.
Ms Faulkner said about 310 would attend the Women of Wool lunch on July 19 and there are around 450 trade sites.
"You can come here and buy a tractor, a header, or the finest Merino garment made," she said.
"Other than that, [there's] a lot of food sites, really a lot of fun, something for children, something for adults, something for everyone."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.