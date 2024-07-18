Could Cohuna be headed to the HDFNL in 2025?

Bendigo Advertiser sports reporter Luke West here.
Among the football stories featured in the Addy this week is the possibility of the Cohuna Kangas joining the Heathcote District league next season.
For the second year in a row the Kangas are putting a move into the HDFNL from the Central Murray league on the agenda for their members to vote on.
The Kangas will hold their special general meeting to vote on a prospective move into the HDFNL on Tuesday, August 6.
Last year when the Kangas took the same vote they had 80 per cent support from their members to leave the Central Murray for Heathcote District.
Ultimately, the HDFNL maintained its status quo of nine clubs at a time when Marong and Maiden Gully YCW were also striving to join it for 2024.
If the Kangas receive enough member support to pursue a move, seven of the nine HDFNL clubs would need to also back it.
The prospect of Cohuna seeking admittance into the HDFNL would also come at a time when Maryborough continues to weigh up its future outside of the BFNL after this season.
