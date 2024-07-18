Castlemaine State Festival saved after months in administration

Creditors have saved the Castlemaine State Festival after four months in voluntary administration.
They have struck a deal with the state government and administrators which will bring a "much more modest way of operating", incoming board chair Chris Capper has confirmed.
The agreement secures both the festival and the Goods Shed Redevelopment in Castlemaine.
The next festival is due to run in March 2026.
It comes four months after organisers sent the company behind the festival into voluntary administration, saying they were rapidly approaching insolvency.
Organisers expect to appoint a festival director later in 2024.
They are planning to keep holding the festival every two years.
"Several" long serving staff members have lost full-time roles with the group, Mr Capper said.
Organisers plan to rely more heavily on volunteers and direct funding from patrons and supporters for arts content than in the past.
Mr Capper paid tribute to outgoing chair Lucy Mayes.
He said she had displayed "extraordinary leadership" as organisers navigated the festival's future.
Ms Mayes said the last 16 months had been challenging. She said she had come into the role late in 2023 knowing the festival needed a more secure future.
"I am confident that the festival has a very strong and skilled board, willing and passionate volunteers and remaining staff ready to work together with the community to take the festival to its next stage," she said.
The festival went into administration in March after suffering $300,000 in financial losses.
Some blamed "appalling" 2023 ticket sales on the festival becoming conservative, failing to engage with the community and misreading local audiences.
Yet there were always people confident the festival would survive, including Castlemaine Fringe Festival chair Jacqueline Brodie-Hanns.
"It may be the first time we've brought in voluntary administrators but the festival has been left in dire straits before, and last time it happened we had an absolute phoenix rise from the ashes," she said at the time.
Organisers are now calling for people to help get the festival back on its feet.
"We want to reach out to our community and supporters near and far, to join us in the festival's revival and renewal," Mr Capper said.
"Your voices, your talents, and your passion are integral to the future of our festival. We are looking forward to getting you involved as soon as possible to help shape this future."
