Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Castlemaine State Festival saved after months in administration

July 19 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A group of performers at the Castlemaine State Festival in 2017. Picture by Darren Howe
A group of performers at the Castlemaine State Festival in 2017. Picture by Darren Howe

Creditors have saved the Castlemaine State Festival after four months in voluntary administration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.