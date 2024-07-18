Bendigo Strikers duo Sexton, Gall earn selection in national squad

Bendigo Strikers duo Charlotte Sexton and Harriet Gall have been selected in the Australian 21-and-under netball squad to tour Fiji in August.
Sexton, from Sandhurst, and Gall, from Shepparton Swans, are in a 24-player squad that will complete a three-day camp in Sydney, before travelling to Fiji for the week-long tour from August 17-24.
Strikers championship coach Tracey Brereton said Sexton and Gall's selection in the national squad was the icing on the cake for a successful first season for the club.
"It just shows why this team was needed in this part of the state and it shows the depth of talent that is in our region,'' Brereton said.
"What a great example of a pathway that girls in our region can follow."
Goal keeper Sexton turned heads throughout the Strikers' first season.
Her brilliant form in defence helped earn her a place in the Melbourne Vixens' squad for the Super Netball reserves.
"Charlotte was a pretty raw player to start with,'' Brereton said of Sexton.
"She sort of came from nowhere to be picked in the (state) 19-and-unders as a top-ager and had a pretty good tournament.
"From there she's worked on her craft, she's had good match practice with the Strikers at championship level and she's been in the Victoria Fury program and you can see the extra development in her."
Gall spent most of the season in the Strikers' 23-and-under squad, but she was promoted to the championship squad for several matches.
"Harriet used to be a goaler and she's transitioned into midcourt in her first year of 17s,'' Brereton said.
"Now she's becoming a player that can play across centre and wing attack. With the injuries we've had we've thrown her into wing attack at championship level and she's dominated.
"She has the body type that's perfect for a midcourter."
Brereton said Sexton and Gall have the right demeanour on and off the court to make the most of their opportunities.
"For both Charlotte and Harriet they're cool characters and no-fuss athletes,'' Brereton said.
"They love soaking it up and they stay in the moment - that's the sort of people they are."
