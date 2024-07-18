Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Community

Long Gully community hub enjoys Christmas in July celebrations, lunch

BL
By Ben Loughran
July 18 2024 - 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christmas in July was held at the Long Gully Community Centre. Picture by Darren Howe
Christmas in July was held at the Long Gully Community Centre. Picture by Darren Howe

Dozens of people have enjoyed a warm meal and get into the Christmas spirit half a year early thanks to a Long Gully event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.