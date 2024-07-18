Long Gully community hub enjoys Christmas in July celebrations, lunch

Dozens of people have enjoyed a warm meal and get into the Christmas spirit half a year early thanks to a Long Gully event.
The Long Gully Community Hub held the Christmas in July party over lunchtime on July 17 with carol singing and a filling meal,
It was the first community lunch held at the hub during term three of school.
The event was sold out with people of all ages enjoying the time together.
The Christmas in July lunch was run by a mixture of staff and volunteers, They with setting up the party, cooking the food and singing the music.
The Long Gully Community Hub also puts on Christmas events in December.
Some of those in attendance also donated food to the mini food pantry set up in the community hub.
