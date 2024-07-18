Saints hopeful stars Padmore and Jacques fit for finals - if they get there

HEATHCOTE coach Andrew Saladino hopes to have two of his stars back for the Heathcote District league finals - provided the Saints qualify.
Gun utility Braden Padmore (ankle) and star midfielder Liam Jacques (ribs) are both currently sidelined as the Saints fight to regain the form that carried them through to a grand final last year.
Jacques and Padmore were two of the cornerstones of the Saints' grand final run last year as encapsulated in the Cheatley Medal count, which was won by Jacques with Padmore finishing third.
"Braden has a bit of a nasty ankle injury at the moment. He hurt it against North Bendigo (July 6) and he's looking at four to six weeks out," Saladino said this week.
"He's pushing hard to get back for finals if we can get there, but it is probably touch and go at this stage.
"And I'd say Jacquesy is probably 50-50. He wants to get back for finals, again if we make it, but that will just depend on his recovery.
"Jacquesy and Padmore are clearly two of the better players in the competition, so if they don't get back this year it does hurt us, but at the same time you can only put on the park what you've got and we've just got to keep having a crack and digging in."
Following their stellar seasons last year Jacques (9) and Padmore (7) have played just 16 of a possible 26 games for the Saints in 2024.
On a positive note for the Saints, they regained star midfield/forward Zak Saad for his first game back from a knee injury suffered early in round three in last weekend's win over Elmore.
Saad kicked three goals in the Saints' 105-point victory, which was set up by a blistering first term when they booted 7.7 to 1.1 and never looked back.
"Zak was great and, to be honest, probably did a little better than I thought he would first-up after such a long lay-off," Saladino said.
"We eased him back into it, but he was able to get some midfield minutes late in the game and he kicked three really classy goals and looked like he hadn't lost any of his touch.
"I think it will take a few games for us to see the best of him, but he pulled up well and it was great to have him back."
The Saints have endured an inconsistent 2024 season and find themselves in a position where there's the possibility that they could both miss the finals or finish in the top three.
The Saints sit fourth on the ladder, one game behind third-placed Leitchville-Gunbower, who they play this week, but also only one game clear of sixth-placed Colbinabbin.
The Saints provided both themselves and the league a reminder of what they're still capable of with their 25.18 (168) to 10.3 (63) mauling of the Bloods last weekend in what was their biggest win of the season.
"To be able to put a side away and play that style of footy that we did last year that worked for us was really pleasing," Saladino said.
"We've had a challenging year in terms of injuries, but if we can start to get a few players back in the back end of the year I believe there's no reason why if we get to the finals we can't do a bit of damage."
