Saints hopeful stars Padmore and Jacques fit for finals - if they get there

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated July 18 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 3:05pm
Key Heathcote players Braden Padmore and Liam Jacques are both sidelined with injury. Pictures by Adam Bourke
Key Heathcote players Braden Padmore and Liam Jacques are both sidelined with injury. Pictures by Adam Bourke

HEATHCOTE coach Andrew Saladino hopes to have two of his stars back for the Heathcote District league finals - provided the Saints qualify.

Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

