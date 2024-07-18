Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on McIvor Highway

UPDATE, 4.15pm: Paramedics are flying a 21-year-old woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are still piecing together what caused her Ford Mondeo to leave the McIvor Highway and crash into a tree.
They are urging any witnesses or people with dash cam footage to get in touch.
The injured Bendigo resident is being taken to a Melbourne hospital.
The crash unfolded shortly before 2.20pm. The woman was the only person in the car.
Police are planning to open the road in both directions shortly.
UPDATE, 3.40pm: A woman has suffered critical injuries after crashing into a tree on the McIvor Highway.
Paramedics have stabilised her and are preparing to airlift her to a Melbourne hospital.
Her Ford sedan hit a tree near Knowsley at roughly 2.30pm on July 18.
Firefighters and SES volunteers helped get her out of her car a short time ago.
UPDATE, 3.15pm: SES volunteers have helped get the woman out of the vehicle.
Paramedics are now caring for her. It is not yet clear if she has any injuries.
The Transport Department has confirmed the McIvor Highway is closed in both directions at the intersection with Sheridans Lane.
The crash is understood to have happened a short distance north of the intersection.
Here's an approximate location of the crash:
UPDATE, 3pm: An air ambulance has landed at the scene of a crash on the McIvor Highway.
Police have closed part of the highway in at least one direction as emergency services try to get a woman out of a vehicle.
The incident is unfolding in Knowsley, east of Bendigo, between Axedale and Heathcote.
EARLIER: Emergency crews are arriving at the scene of a crash on the McIvor Highway.
Firefighters are on scene along with police, paramedics and an SES crew.
The incident is unfolding in Knowsley, near the Sheridans Lane intersection.
Details on the crash are still emerging but only one vehicle is involved.
It appears to have crashed into a tree.
More to come.
