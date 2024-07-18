'I had to hug lightly': woman describes 'shocking' bruises after assault

A witness has described the "shocking" bruises that covered the body of a woman, alleging that a Supreme Court judge assaulted her.
The witness told the Hobart Magistrates Court on Wednesday that the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, travelled to the Bendigo region to be with her parents after the incident with her partner in Hobart.
Justice Geason has pleaded not guilty to charges of common assault, intimidation, and emotional abuse.
The alleged incident occurred at Justice Geason's Hobart home on October 31 last year.
The witness said even eight days after the incident, her friend's arms, legs and upper chest were still heavily bruised.
"I was shocked. She had large bruises covering her upper thigh, bruises on her chest," she said.
"She was still in shock, and when I went to hug her, I had to hug her lightly as she was in pain," the witness said.
"She was still processing what happened."
Crown prosecutor Neill Hutton asked: "Did she say what happened?"
"She said she couldn't recall, but she said there was an altercation with her partner.
"She said Greg was drinking wine on an empty stomach, that he had beaten her up."
Earlier this week, Justice Gregory Geason's former partner testified that the judge grabbed her arms, punched her up to eight times and then forcefully pushed her back into a mantlepiece, causing her to hit her head.
Justice Geason's former partner had earlier testified that, following the incident, she had continued to stay in Hobart with her partner but had already decided to escape the relationship.
Mr Hutton asked why she had sent messages of love to the man she had accused of assaulting her just hours before.
She answered that it was part of a subterfuge to show Justice Geason that everything was normal.
"So while sending messages to Mr Geason that morning and afternoon, you were already taking steps to leave the relationship?" he asked.
"Yes".
Those steps included calling the police on the morning after the alleged assault and calling MyState Bank to explain that she had been forced to sign documents contributing her house as collateral for a loan, she said.
The case continues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.