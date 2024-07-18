Another year, another club potentially looking at calling the HDFNL home

THE Heathcote District Football Netball League could again have a club seeking to join it for the third year in a row.
The Cohuna Kangas will hold a special general meeting on Tuesday, August 6, where a discussion and vote will be held to seek a transfer from the Central Murray to the Heathcote District league.
It's the second year in a row the Kangas have put the potential of moving to the HDFNL on the table.
Needing a 75 per cent vote in favour, just over a year ago the Kangas received 80 per cent support from financial members to pursue a move into the HDFNL this year.
The Kangas were one of three clubs last year seeking to transfer into the HDFNL, along with Loddon Valley league clubs Maiden Gully YCW and Marong.
Ultimately, none of the three clubs transferred after the majority of HDFNL clubs voted for the league to remain as is for this year, with the caveat that the league would accept the three clubs if the now defunct AFLCV commission approved their transfer.
The Kangas' reasoning for considering a potential change of leagues to the HDNFL last year was based not only on declining numbers, but a geographical shift in population and more of its player and member base now linked to Echuca, Bendigo and Melbourne.
The Kangas are coached this year by former Golden Square champion Jack Geary.
If the Kangas do have the support from its members to seek a move into the Heathcote District league, they would need 75 per cent support from HDFNL clubs, which is seven of the nine clubs backing their admission.
"We haven't got anything to say at this stage until the club has its vote on August 6," HDFNL chair Claire Lowe said on Thursday.
"If the club votes that they'd like to speak with us then our clubs will indicate if they are happy to have those discussions... if the clubs are happy to hear from Cohuna then we will work through it."
As well as the attempted moves from Maiden Gully YCW, Marong and the Cohuna Kangas to join last year, the HDFNL also had Maiden Gully YCW seek a transfer to it in 2022.
Geographically in relation to the HDFNL, the Cohuna Kangas are located about 15 kms from Leitchville-Gunbower, 67 kms from Lockington, 97 kms from Elmore, 121 kms from Colbinabbin, 124 kms from Toolleen and Bendigo and 147 kms from Heathcote.
The club is currently sitting seventh on the Central Murray league senior ladder with a 5-6 record.
The club's senior side includes two former HDFNL Cheatley Medal winners as co-captains in Joel Helman and Jarrod Findlay.
The Kangas didn't have a colts under-18 side last year, but has reformed it this season.
