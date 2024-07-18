'It's an incredible story': Keighran amazed by Bendigo Strikers' success

A win over a Victorian Netball League power to finish the season and sixth place overall - the Bendigo Strikers have every reason to smile.
The Strikers outplayed Melbourne Uni Lightning 53-45 on Wednesday night to finish their inaugural championship season with a 9-11 record.
It's an achievement that surpassed the club's wildest dreams when the Strikers were formed late last year.
"There's 11 teams in the competition, so for us to finish sixth with five teams behind us is a pretty amazing achievement in our first year,'' Strikers' president Melinda Keighran said.
"Some of the teams below us have been up near the top of the ladder in the past.
"The girls spoke about it last night. We didn't get off to the greatest start to the season, but it was always going to take time to adapt because we had players coming together from different clubs and leagues.
"We had some injuries throughout the season and we adapted well with the depth across the team.
"The more this group played together, the more they became in sync. They were the essence of a team on and off the court and, most importantly, they enjoyed themselves.
"In a lot of competitions it's a top five for finals, but the VNL is top four and we've finished just below that.
"It's an incredible story and it's something we can build on."
Year two for new sporting clubs or franchises can often be more difficult than the first.
Keighran was confident the Strikers had the right people in place to ensure the club takes another step forward in 2025.
"When we started the club the key thing was having a strong board that crosses over multiple skill sets - from governance, to finance, to partnerships and netball operations = all the things you need to make the club sustainable long-term,'' Keighran said.
"We have those people around the table and we'll look to bring in more.
"We have some funding to work around a strategic plan, so that's our next step.
"We want to be here for the long-term and I think the appetite is there for the VNL in Bendigo.
"The players have shown us that, the community has shown us that, our partners have shown us that and the media has shown us that.
"We wanted this to be a community team and I think we've been able to achieve that.
"We'll carry over what we've learned this year and will continue to build on it for next year."
Goal shooter Teal Hocking scored 29 goals from 31 attempts in Wednesday night's win, while Heather Oliver was 17-19 in her time at goal attack.
Scores were level at half-time and the Strikers led by just three at three quarter-time.
The opening minutes of the final term proved decisive as the Strikers scored the first three goals of the quarter to establish a six-goal lead and the Lightning never recovered.
The 23-and-under squad finished with a 4-18 record after going down to Melbourne Uni 67-37 in their last game.
The club's first presentation night will be held at La Trobe University on August 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.