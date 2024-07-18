Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Kyrun Kerr never worked in an office. He's just launched his own business

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 19 2024 - 1:19pm, first published 6:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Businessman Kyrun Kerr has welcomed new funding for First Nations businesses. Picture by Darren Howe
Businessman Kyrun Kerr has welcomed new funding for First Nations businesses. Picture by Darren Howe

Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung man Kyrun Kerr was the only First Nations student at his high school in Echuca.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.