Kyrun Kerr never worked in an office. He's just launched his own business

Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung man Kyrun Kerr was the only First Nations student at his high school in Echuca.
He has now created his own business.
Mr Kerr said it wasn't until a family member brought him to Bendigo and connected him with DJAARA's Dumawul program that he knew his potential.
He found work with Natural Resource Management, working on excavation projects such as the Frog Ponds in White Hills.
With Dumawul, he discovered his talent and love for running cultural tours on Dja Dja Wurrung country as a cultural immersions coordinator.
"That kind of came full circle," he said.
"I got to build that and then when I come over to Dumawul, I actually got take people for a walk around it and explain it and all the nitty gritty I worked on."
Dumawul is a creative arts hub, based in Hargreaves Mall, which aimed to develop business opportunities and skills of the Dja Dja Wurrung creative community.
For Mr Kerr, he was able to connect with fellow First Nations people who recognised his talent and helped guide him.
Dumawul helped him step out of his comfort zone, and gave him confidence to talk in front of a crowd, he said.
"Having a supporting team around you to help grow and hone your skills is big," he said.
Through Dumawul Mr Kerr presented at the Australian Tourism Exhibition in May this year.
He said he had 29 meetings in two days "with a bunch of different people all around the world."
"I thought I was just the guy traveling around in the ute doing some land care work, and now I'm talking to international people about tours going on in town, teaching people about my culture and Djaara culture," he said.
"I thought, if I can do this well I can pretty much do anything.
"When I come back, I started working towards my business, my own ABN, figuring out a business name and all that kind of stuff."
Mr Kerr had never worked in an office before, in June this year he launched his own excavating business.
"Even simple things like [Microsoft] Teams meetings were a little bit difficult," he said.
"Getting my confidence to talk to people about what I'm about [was a] big key factor; and presenting in front of conferences to two or 300 people, I was the guy that used to wag book report day."
On Thursday, July 18, Victoria's employment minister Vicki Ward announced a new $10 million grants program for First Nations businesses.
Grants of up to $10,000 would be available to businesses for training and accreditation, mentorship, networking, marketing and access to expert advisory services, and grants of $100,000 would be available for businesses to buy new assets, conduct business cases, studies and for specialist training.
"This program is a game changer, by working with local First Nations communities the hubs can help close the economic gap between aboriginal and non-aboriginal Victorians and help owners expand their businesses," Ms Ward said.
DJAARA chair and First Nations artist Bec Phillips said the funding would give budding Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business owners confidence.
"We have so many talented artists and people who are storytellers and creators in many different avenues," she said.
"Having a cultural arts and tourism hub like this really opens that doorway and allows us to share with the rest of the community all of the beautiful things that we see."
Economic hubs for Traditional Owners helped overcome barriers when entering the business world, Ms Phillips said.
"From my personal journey in my art career and cultural consultancy business, one of the first barriers I found was really understanding the systems in which we work," she said.
"The financials, all the administration of supporting a growing business and then finding your niche and then the marketing."
She said Dumawul helped First Nations creatives "sell themselves".
"A lot of our mob don't particularly like to toot their own horns," she said.
"You have to get out of your comfort zone with to make yourself known as a business that's worthy of contracts and commissions and whatever it might be.
"This is a good place where that first contact can be made and the guidance and support is there to pursue whatever the outcome is that's sought."
Ms Phillips said there were many people like Mr Kerr; who had skills and a vision but needed support to get their own business off the ground.
"We're navigating a bit of a colonial system here as well, and bringing an ancient culture into that and trying to hold the cultural integrity as well," she said.
"Hearing about how each individual might be walking that journey is really inspiring and it warms the heart to see someone who's got through and is confident now in themselves, and they feel they're strong enough to navigate that on their own and do well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.