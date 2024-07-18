The Addy's football preview, how they match up: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

GISBORNE v SOUTH BENDIGO
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
Gisborne will carry a nine-game winning streak into its home game against South Bendigo and will be heavily favoured to make it 10 on the trot - a feat the club last achieved in 2012.
The Bulldogs continue to be the No.1 ranked team in the competition for contested possessions (179 per game) and clearances (52 per game), while Braidon Blake was quick to show again why he is the most dominant ruckman in the competition with 65 hit-outs and 11 clearances in his return from concussion protocols against Maryborough last week.
South Bendigo is coming off a seven-point win in a shootout against Kangaroo Flat at Harry Trott Oval last week to notch its third victory of the season.
The Bloods recovered from a 16-point deficit at quarter-time, but can't afford to be slow out of the blocks again this week for its trip to The Graveyard where Gisborne has already disposed of Maryborough (258 points), Golden Square (48), Strathfieldsaye (28), Kangaroo Flat (48) and Sandhurst (6) this year.
Last time: Gisborne 27.18 (180) def South Bendigo 4.7 (31).
Since 2010: Gisborne 16; South Bendigo 10.
Selection: Gisborne.
.......................................................................
KANGAROO FLAT v GOLDEN SQUARE
2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
Having been 2-4 after six rounds Golden Square has since won four of its past five games to now be well on track for a return to September.
Last week's 71-point victory over Castlemaine has the Bulldogs two games inside the top five with the chance to further cement their position against the Roos, who they hold one of country Victoria's most enduring strangleholds of dominance over having won 44 in a row against.
The Bulldogs have been defensively sound this year - the only two sides to have kicked more than 80 points against them have been Gisborne (104) and Sandhurst (102) - and their offensive game clicked last week with 18 goals against Castlemaine.
Kangaroo Flat also had the scoreboard ticking over last week with 16.10 against South Bendigo - the only problem was the Bloods kicked 16.17 and consigned Kangaroo Flat to its eighth loss of the season.
Kangaroo Flat's hopes of a long-awaited first win over Golden Square since 2001 will be all the more difficult with the Bulldogs set to welcome in their co-captain, Essendon VFL-listed midfielder Tom Toma for his first game for the club this year.
Last time: Golden Square 15.16 (106) def Kangaroo Flat 3.11 (29).
Since 2010: Golden Square 26; Kangaroo Flat 0.
Selection: Golden Square.
.......................................................................
CASTLEMAINE v EAGLEHAWK
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
Could last week prove to be the catalyst for Eaglehawk's emergence as a genuine contender in 2024?
The Hawks buoyed by a host of key returns fired off a major salvo with their 60-point thrashing of Strathfieldsaye at home in their first result this year to really make the competition stand up and notice.
A season that started with high expectation for Castlemaine that this could be the year the Magpies finally return to the finals for the first time since 2005 now looks a long-shot ambition.
In what was billed as the biggest game in years for the Magpies, they turned in their worst performance of the season against Golden Square last week in being dominated from the outset to lose by 71 points.
With five games left to play the Magpies are now two games - plus 24 per cent - outside the top five.
But if they can finally claim that big scalp they have been craving and knock off the Hawks - who they haven't beaten since 2016 - at home, they can close back within one game of the top five and keep that finals pulse beating.
Last time: Eaglehawk 12.16 (88) def Castlemaine 6.10 (46).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 26; Castlemaine 1.
Selection: Eaglehawk.
.......................................................................
SANDHURST v MARYBOROUGH
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
Last time these two sides met the gulf between the BFNL's top and bottom teams was historic as Sandhurst kicked both the highest score (347) and won by the biggest margin in league history (333 points) at Princes Park.
Hopefully for the Magpies sake they can be a heck of a lot more competitive in what is shaping as the club's final trip to the QEO given it's expected transition out of the BFNL at the end of the season.
The Magpies have managed to get some reward on the scoreboard of late kicking 15 goals in their past two games against Gisborne (8.3) and Kangaroo Flat (7.6).
To give that some context, in their previous seven games they had managed just 14 goals in total.
Will be the first game in 21 days for the Dragons following consecutive weekends off for inter-league and their club bye and also their first time this season rebounding from a loss after suffering their first defeat in their last outing when beaten by Gisborne by six points.
Last time: Sandhurst 54.23 (347) def Maryborough 2.2 (14).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 26; Maryborough 2.
Selection: Sandhurst.
.......................................................................
LADDER: 1. Sandhurst (36), 2. Gisborne (36), 3. Strathfieldsaye (32), 4. Eaglehawk (24), 5. Golden Square (24), 6. Castlemaine (16), 7. South Bendigo (12), 8. Kangaroo Flat (12), 9. Maryborough (0).
NORTH BENDIGO v HUNTLY
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Expect a red-hot North Bendigo to attack this contest with plenty of vigour on the back of not only losing last week when defeated by White Hills, but the the Bulldogs were also on the end of a massive upset at the hands of Huntly in round six when beaten by five points.
Factor in the clash is at Atkins Street where North Bendigo has won its six games this season by margins of 89, 26, 12, 63, 129 and 50 points and it's a tough ask that awaits the much improved Huntly, which is coming off a gritty eight-point win over Colbinabbin last week.
No Aarryn Craig for the Bulldogs in this game, with the North Bendigo skipper accepting a two-match suspension after being reported for forceful front-on contact against the Demons last week.
Last time: Huntly 9.11 (65) def North Bendigo 8.12 (60).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 25; Huntly 8.
Selection: North Bendigo.
.......................................................................
COLBINABBIN v MOUNT PLEASANT
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Colbinabbin and Mount Pleasant is one of the great traditional rivalries of the HDFNL - and it's all the better when there's high stakes involved.
In this case it's a contest that will form a major piece in the finals race given the Blues are fifth and Grasshoppers sixth.
Both sides have six wins apiece, but Mount Pleasant does have a game in hand with the Blues having already had their second bye.
When they last met the Blues thumped the Grasshoppers by 74 points, but Colbinabbin is playing better football now and Mount Pleasant has been up and down like a yo-yo.
Get the feeling though the Blues are just starting to click at the right time and favour the reigning premiers in a much more competitive contest than their round six meeting.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 16.13 (109) def Colbinabbin 4.11 (35).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 17; Mount Pleasant 10.
Selection: Mount Pleasant.
.......................................................................
ELMORE v WHITE HILLS
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore.
White Hills is now in the box seat to finish on top of the ladder for first time since 2005 after last week's 22-point win over North Bendigo.
There's always the danger after a huge game like last Saturday's 1st v 2nd clash of a let-down the following week, so the Demons will have to be on guard against Elmore in what is a top versus bottom clash.
The Demons are red-hot favourites, but one thing for certain in the HDFNL this year is nothing is for certain and no outcomes should be taken for granted given the unpredictable nature of the season.
The White Hills pair of Ben Bacon and Jake Pallpratt who were both reported last week against North Bendigo are both clear to play after accepting reprimands.
Last time: White Hills 28.17 (185) def Elmore 6.9 (45).
Since 2010: White Hills 21; Elmore 5.
Selection: White Hills.
.......................................................................
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER v HEATHCOTE
2.15pm Saturday at Leitchville.
Pivotal game in the race for the double chance as Heathcote (4th) travels to play Leitchville-Gunbower (3rd).
The Bombers are a game ahead of the Saints, but if Heathcote can win on the road it will move back into third courtesy of its superior percentage.
However, if Leitchville-Gunbower prevails the Bombers will move eight points clear of the Saints, and with a game in hand as well having already had its second bye will be well on track for their first top-three finish since their last premiership year of 2018.
Should be a cracking contest, with the Bombers on their home deck and a more consistent formline behind them to start favourites.
Last time: Leitchville-Gunbower 10.10 (70) def Heathcote 9.9 (63).
Since 2010: Leitchville-Gunbower 15; Heathcote 13.
Selection: Leitchville-Gunbower.
.......................................................................
LADDER: 1. White Hills (44), 2. North Bendigo (40), 3. Leitchville-Gunbower (32), 4. Heathcote (28), 5. Mount Pleasant (24), 6. Colbinabbin (24), 7. Huntly (16), 8. LBU (12), 9. Elmore (4).
INGLEWOOD v MAIDEN GULLY YCW
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
Both sides hunting their fourth wins of the season - although, the Eagles are still stuck on zero points courtesy of their -12 points penalty on the eve of the season.
The Eagles produced their best performance of the season last start in kicking 18 goals in a 57-point win over Mitiamo, while the Blues have suffered six losses on the trot having been at least 50 points down by half-time in four of those matches.
The Blues, though, still aren't out of the finals picture only being a game outside the top five, so plenty still to play for in terms of chasing fifth spot.
Last time: Inglewood 19.10 (124) def Maiden Gully YCW 10.8 (68).
Since 2010: Maiden Gully YCW 20; Inglewood 7.
Selection: Inglewood.
.......................................................................
PYRAMID HILL v MITIAMO
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
Been a statement fortnight for Pyramid Hill with back-to-back wins over Bridgewater (47 points) and Marong (5) that now has the Bulldogs poised for the double chance.
After two wins of huge significance in the context of their top-three aspirations the Bulldogs now come up against a Mitiamo side that is still in search of its first win of the season.
That's highly unlikely to happen this week, but good to see coach Jon Varcoe speak in the Addy after last week's 50-point loss to Calivil United about the positive vibe inside the club through what has been a challenging season on the field.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 28.21 (189) def Mitiamo 4.3 (27).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 21; Mitiamo 11.
Selection: Pyramid Hill.
.......................................................................
MARONG v CALIVIL UNITED
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
Reckon the Panthers players would have absolutely relished the past two weeks of red-hot challenges thrown their way.
While the Panthers have been synonymous with thrashing opposition over the past two years, they have been involved in two ripping contests the past fortnight - a 10-point win over BL-Serpentine last week that followed a five-point loss to Pyramid Hill.
Has been a great opportunity for Marong coach Linton Jacobs to see how his structures hold up in pressure situations and this Saturday is a chance for Calivil United coach Anthony Dennis to test his side's structures against the competition benchmark.
Last time: Marong 19.14 (128) def Calivil United 5.1 (31).
Since 2010: Marong 14; Calivil United 12.
Selection: Marong.
.......................................................................
BL-SERPENTINE v BRIDGEWATER
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
From here there's unlikely to be room for both the Bears and Mean Machine finishing inside the top three, making this a game of huge significance.
Both sides are 9-3 and coming off defeats last week with Bridgewater falling to Pyramid Hill by 47 points and BL-Serpentine going down to Marong by 10 points.
Before those losses though both sides had been in strong form and this contest has all the makings of a July special given the top-three ramifications for both.
The Mean Machine were 26-point victors in round six against a Bears side that did include star goalkicker Josh Mellington (four goals) before his season-ending hamstring injury.
Last time: Bridgewater 13.12 (90) def BL-Serpentine 9.10 (64).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 25; BL-Serpentine 8.
Selection: Bridgewater.
.......................................................................
