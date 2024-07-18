The decision that changed Ally Wilson's Olympic destiny

Little more than two years ago, Ally Wilson received a phone call out of the blue asking if she'd like to join the Australian women's 3x3 basketball team's training camp.
At first the Bendigo basketballer was taken aback by the invitation. Her dream was to play for the Opals and her focus was playing the best basketball she could at WNBL level for the Bendigo Spirit.
Little did Wilson know at the time, but her decision to accept the invitation and try her hand at 3x3 basketball would be the greatest decision of her sporting career.
"The coach at the time watched me play for the Bendigo Spirit and he thought my style of game would be suited to 3x3,'' Wilson said.
"I was asked to train with the squad, but I didn't know the rules or anything like that.
"At my first training camp I thought to myself 'geez, I'm not sure if this is for me'. It's so different to 5x5 basketball. It's super physical and when you're learning the rules on the fly it was quite difficult.
"The more I played, the more I enjoyed it and now I love it because it's so much fun. I'm so happy that I stuck with it."
Rightly so. In little more than a week, Wilson will make her Olympic debut in Paris with the Gangurrus - Australia's 3x3 women's basketball team.
As a starry-eyed child in Mt Gambier, Wilson watched the Olympics and dreamed of representing her country at the highest level.
Athletics, hockey, swimming, cycling - it didn't matter what Olympic sport was on the TV, Wilson couldn't get enough of watching Australia compete against the world's best.
As her own junior sporting career developed she thought basketball would be the sport that could take her to the world stage. She was right.
"Watching the Olympics growing up, I watched every sport I possibly could. I loved it,'' Wilson said.
"I thought if I was to get to the Olympics it would be traditional 5x5 basketball, but then again 3x3 basketball wasn't around back then.
"It's super surreal that I'm actually going to be part of the Olympics after watching them like I did when I was a child."
3x3 basketball made its Olympic debut in Tokyo and the Paris games will be the first time the Australian women's team has qualified for the Olympics.
Wilson will be joined by former Bendigo Spirit duo Annelia Maley and Marena Whittle and Lauren Mansfield in a Gangurrus squad, which is coached by Damon Lowery.
Played on half a court, both 3x3 teams defend and attack the same hoop, and the winner is the team with the highest score at the end of 10 minutes or the first team to reach 21 points.
The three-point line of traditional basketball is a two-point line in 3x3 and baskets made inside the three-point line are worth one point. It's fast and physical.
"Our main focus has always been on making sure we qualify, so up until recently I hadn't given any thought to a medal,'' Wilson said.
"Now there's a huge sense of pride and achievement that we've qualified for Paris, but at the same time we want to make sure we play our best and bring home one of those medals."
The Gangurrus will have seven opponents in Paris - China, USA, France, Azerbaijan, Australia, Germany, Spain and Canada.
"To be one of just eight countries is a super achievement within itself,'' Wilson said.
"We play every team once and the top four teams qualify for the medal rounds.
"It's do-or-die in pretty much every match we play. When we were at the World Cup last year we played several of the really good 3x3 teams, except for America.
"America will be right up there and France is probably the other one that stands out as our biggest competitors. China is super tough as well."
First stop for Wilson and her Gangurrus team-mates is Azerbaijan for a pre-Olympics tournament and training camp.
Then it's straight to the athletes village in Paris for more training and some warm-up games against fellow Olympic competitors.
"The opening ceremony at the Commonwealth Games was crazy, so I can't even imagine what the opening ceremony at the Olympics is going to be like,'' Wilson said.
"I'm looking forward to being around the world's best athletes all in the one place."
A medal is the ultimate goal for Wilson and her team-mates, but they also know they have an opportunity in Paris to put 3x3 basketball in the Australian sporting spotlight.
Wilson would love to see children across the country fall in love with the Olympics and 3x3 basketball.
"Australia is new to 3x3 whereas a lot of the European countries have been playing for ages and they have all the funding and things like that,'' Wilson said.
"Australia is late to the 3x3 party, so if we could go over then and get a medal I think it will skyrocket interest in the game here."
