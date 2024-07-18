Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Crime

Bendigo police investigating multiple thefts from cars in Strathfieldsaye

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated July 18 2024 - 11:14am, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of the man believed to be connected to a series of thefts. Picture supplied from Victoria Police
Police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of the man believed to be connected to a series of thefts. Picture supplied from Victoria Police

Bendigo police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a series of thefts in the Strathfieldsaye area allegedly committed last month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.