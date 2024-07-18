Bendigo police investigating multiple thefts from cars in Strathfieldsaye

Bendigo police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a series of thefts in the Strathfieldsaye area allegedly committed last month.
The alleged thief targeted a number of vehicles on Wanjel Street, Terrapee Street, and Yirrilil Way during the early hours of June 13.
Police say the person of interest is a Caucasian man of medium size, with a light beard, and was seen wearing a hoodie.
The man is suspected of being involved in multiple theft cases from motor vehicles.
Police are appealing to the public for information regarding any CCTV or dashcam recordings from the night in question.
Authorities are also encouraging Bendigo or Strathfieldsaye residents to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or leave an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
