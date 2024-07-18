Fourteen-year-olds threatened with shiv for shoes, attacked

A group of young males are facing charges of armed robbery and affray after allegedly robbing a 14-year-old of a pair of shoes at knifepoint and beating up his companion at a Bendigo bus stop, a court has heard.
According to police, two 14-year-olds wearing "nice clothing and shoes" were waiting for a bus at around 3.30pm on Saturday, June 15 when the group confronted them, and an 18-year-old demanded one of the boys hand over his Nikes.
Earlier, the alleged offenders, who ranged in age from 13 to 18, had been captured on CCTV eating at McDonalds and walking and riding around the CBD on e-scooters, the court heard.
But in the bus interchange area, which isn't covered by cameras, the 18-year-old aggressor allegedly showed one of the 14-year-olds the handle of a knife, telling him, "We've got knives, we'll shiv you if you don't give us the shoes".
After the 14-year-old handed over his footwear, another member of the group - according to police, a 15-year-old who was on bail - allegedly punched him in the face.
The other 14-year-old had then tried to run away and the whole group "kicked and stomped" him on the ground for about 15-20 seconds, police said.
The 15-year-old then allegedly grabbed a dropped iPhone and black backpack belonging to the victims, and the group fled towards Mitchell Street.
A short while later at Rosalind Park they gathered around a park bench and handed out items from the backpack, according to police.
A month later, on Tuesday, July 16, police had executed search warrants and arrested several of the youths, the court heard.
When interviewed the 15-year-old had admitted to police he was present with the group but didn't identify himself on CCTV and claimed to have been "at a distance" from his alleged co-offenders, police said.
The court heard he denied punching one of the teenagers.
During his same-day bail hearing the court heard the teen had 10 outstanding matters before the court, which involved charges of burglary, home invasion, criminal damage, handling stolen goods and multiple counts of motor vehicle theft.
Police alleged he had also been involved in an armed robbery at Brighton in June that was not yet before the court, and argued against bail being granted on the grounds the teen would continue in the pattern of "ongoing serious offending".
He was already on five current counts of bail when he was arrested, the court heard.
However, his lawyer said the boy denied punching anybody, had only been a passenger in stolen cars and given his age and lack of convictions so far, was unlikely to be jailed.
The majority of the others involved in the June 15 incident had already been bailed, the lawyer said.
The court heard the 15-year-old came from a good family - although they had little control over him and were "pretty sick of his behaviour" - and according to his case worker, his cooperation with Youth Justice, which supervises youth bail, was "faultless".
Noting that "a lot of intervention" had already gone into his life, the magistrate asked the teenager if he loved his family and wanted to stay with them.
"Well, you'd better put some thought into that," she told him when he said that he did.
Explaining that she wasn't prepared to risk sending him to Parkville youth justice centre, where he would be surrounded by institutionalised young people, the magistrate granted the boy bail again, with conditions that included a curfew and ban on him contacting his alleged co-offenders.
The magistrate intended to monitor the boy herself, she said.
He is due back in court in August.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.