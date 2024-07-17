Lock up your houses ... and your cars

We have been running a series of stories about youth crime in Bendigo, in particular the grab-and-go kind.
A 16-year-old appeared in court this week charged with allegedly breaking into a home and then trying to steal a car - until two men from the house tackled him. They restrained the teen until police arrived to arrest him. Jenny Denton was in court for the case.
It followed another case this week where an Epsom man attempted to stop a group of three teens stealing from his four-wheel drive. They had returned after previously taking a hunting rifle - the theft being caught on CCTV. Brodie Everist has been following it.
In a case earlier this year, Georgina Sebar reported that thieves broke into a house and then took a family's cars, leaving a Big Hill woman living in fear.
The message is coming through loud and clear. Make sure you've locked up your houses and your cars.
In good news, Carmel Jones has celebrated her 102nd birthday, most likely with chocolate and with a spiffy hair do. She loves having her hair done, so much so that her hairdresser was one of the guests at her party. Congratulations, Carmel.
Have a great Thursday, everybody.
Juanita Greville, Editor
