Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

All roads lead to Bendigo for Victoria's happy young sheep exhibitors

BM
By Barry Murphy
July 17 2024 - 5:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers Kadan, Blake and Xander Hamilton, Wallan, will be helping the Kerrilyn Merino Stud, Dunluce, team at this weekend's Australian Sheep and Wool Show. Picture by Barry Murphy
Brothers Kadan, Blake and Xander Hamilton, Wallan, will be helping the Kerrilyn Merino Stud, Dunluce, team at this weekend's Australian Sheep and Wool Show. Picture by Barry Murphy

All roads lead to the Australian Sheep and Wool Show (ASWS) in Bendigo this weekend, especially for some of Victoria's youngest sheep exhibitors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.