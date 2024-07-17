Two industrial lots won't sell. Council could block potential solution

Bendigo's council should block developers' attempts to slice up two large industrial lots that have sat empty for three years.
That's the view of council officers even after developers said demand for large industrial sites in Bendigo had dried up.
Councillors are expected to vote on Monday on a potential solution for the two large, empty lots in East Bendigo.
Developers have tried for three years to sell the lots in one section of the "Invicta Estate" industrial park and said there was no interest from businesses.
They said subdividing both lots could make them more attractive.
The lots are currently big enough to fit 11 smaller ones ranging from 2000 square metres to 1.3 hectares in size, developers have told the council.
They said there would still be plenty of options for big businesses when demand picked back up.
They pointed to the council's plans to transform 294 hectares of Marong farmland into industrial lots.
The council is currently trying to get planning approvals for the Marong site but is not yet certain about dates everything would be ready.
City officers want to keep as many options open as possible, at least until Marong's new industrial land actually comes online, and potentially thereafter.
They said East Bendigo's Invicta Estate "provides one, if not the only, current opportunity for larger businesses looking to establish in Bendigo".
That includes manufacturers, who often need bigger lots, council officers said.
Bendigo needs to find an average 11 hectares of industrial land a year, a recent council-commissioned report found.
It found subdivision of existing larger lots could limit prospects for "land hungry and larger industrial businesses".
The same report found East Bendigo well-suited to "small businesses with commercial links".
