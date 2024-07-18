Bloods ball magnet Haddow continues love affair with the pill in 2024

Finding a bunch of the footy comes naturally to South Bendigo midfielder Brody Haddow.
That doesn't mean it's easy, especially this year.
No longer does Haddow have the tap-work genius of Macgregor Cameron, or the chop-out he received from former coach Nathan Horbury, Cooper Leon or Oscar White at ground level.
It's meant he's quickly needed to step up as the leader of the midfield in a team that is transitioning.
It hasn't affected his impact.
In fact, Haddow is still being diagnosed with leather poisoning most weeks, just like he was 12 months ago.
In his 11 games this season, Haddow has racked up between 29 and 37 disposals in ten of them.
This consistency is Haddow's primary focus most weeks, and it has long earned him the respect of the competition.
"It's been a fair bit harder than last year considering the amount of talent we lost from our senior side, but I feel like I'm having another solid year," Haddow told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"Along with being clean at clearance, I pride myself on that consistency and keeping the gap between my best and worst pretty small.
"The consistency is something I've tried to peg down for years - if your worst game is 25 touches and best 35, you're in a pretty good spot as a player."
Now in his second stint at the Bloods after returning to junior club Donald for a year in 2022, Haddow has led the Red and White for disposals, contested possessions, clearances, inside 50s, and ranking points in the last two campaigns.
This year, he also ranks first at Harry Trott Oval for tackles and score involvements.
But his mindset around the coalface has needed to change slightly.
Having a ruckman as dominant as Cameron last season meant the focus at contest could almost always be on getting the ball forward.
In 2024, the defensive midfield aspects of his game have become a higher priority.
"I was heartbroken when Mac (Cameron) moved for work because it was silver service," Haddow said.
"The best thing about footy is winning and playing with mates, but the second best is getting plenty of the ball, and with him, us midfielders got a lot of footy.
"This year it's been a bit more difficult - the harder games as a midfielder are when it's 50-50 in the ruck, and you're rolling the dice to get to a winning position.
"Whereas on the weekend against Kangaroo Flat, we didn't expect to win the taps as much, which meant we focused on locking down and sharking the opposition, so there has definitely been a more defensive mindset as a midfield group this year."
He and off-season recruit Anthony Zimmerman lead a midfield that looks vastly different than what's come before.
Zimmerman has been a fantastic inclusion.
His explosiveness from stoppage and X-factor has been a great complement to the self-admitted "slow but clean and smart" Haddow.
But the pair's role is more than just winning the contest on a gameday.
They are playing a big part in moulding the young Bloods.
"Zim (Anthony Zimmerman) and I are the older two, and when we break away into our line meetings at the quarter-time huddle, there's a lot of 21 and 22-year-olds in ours," Haddow said.
"So Zim and I definitely had to take on a lot of responsibility this year, but it's exciting watching them grow.
"Jasper Langley on our wing has really impressed me with his ability to get to the right spots, and it's great to see guys like him and Darcy Backway grasp their opportunity with the amount of blokes that left."
At the corresponding stage of the past two seasons, the Bloods have been fighting tooth and nail to secure their place in finals.
They succeeded on both occasions before losing in the elimination final.
With their finals hopes in 2024 long since extinguished, finding the right motivation can be challenging for a competitor used to playing in ladder-shaping games each week.
Luckily for Haddow, the return of inter-league provided the spark he was searching for.
Along with 16 others, Haddow was presented with his maiden BFNL inter-league jumper in the side's commendable 13-point defeat to the VAFA at Elsternwick Park.
"Chris Greene was one of our inter-league guest speakers, and he mentioned a year when Sandhurst wasn't going to make the finals," Haddow said
"So he treated that season's inter-league match as his grand final," Haddow said.
"I'm a realist and know it's nearly impossible for us to make finals from here, so I took that mindset of trying to attack inter-league as my grand final.
"Now that inter-league is done, the focus shifts to helping get as much game time into our younger players as possible in the back half of the season."
